Man Utd eye £116m DOUBLE Newcastle raid as Ornstein drops Lewis Hall update

Manchester United have been credited with interest in a second Newcastle United star alongside Lewis Hall, while David Ornstein has discussed a possible transfer for the latter.

It has been a bruising year for Newcastle, as Bruno Guimaraes is poised to follow Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali out of St James’ Park. Guimaraes’ impending exit proved too much for Eddie Howe, who resigned as head coach last week.

Things could get even worse for Newcastle, as Man Utd want to make Hall their new left-back. The Red Devils could reportedly swoop for one of Hall’s team-mates, too…

Shock Man Utd link

Man Utd and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Nick Woltemade amid growing speculation the striker will leave Newcastle this summer, CaughtOffside claim.

Newcastle ‘have informed Woltemade he can leave on loan’ and this has ‘put Liverpool and Man Utd on alert’, the report suggests.

A source is quoted as saying: “Nick Woltemade is expected to leave. Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and [Aston] Villa are interested, and Newcastle will listen to offers.

“One issue, though, is that they’re keen on a permanent sale for around €65m (£56m), but for now it’s probably more likely that clubs will seek a loan with an option to buy.”

The report tips Woltemade to revive his career away from Newcastle, where he struggled last season.

The German impressed at Stuttgart, hitting 18 goals in 36 appearances to pick up interest from Bayern Munich, before Newcastle swooped in with a club-record £69m move.

Lewis Hall latest

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has stated that Man Utd are willing to splash up to £60m on Hall, having made him their top target for the left-back position.

Michael Carrick will allow promising youngster Harry Amass to leave on loan, making room for Hall to potentially challenge Luke Shaw for a starting role.

Man Utd view Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as a backup target to Hall.

And they might have to move for Robinson, as Ornstein has cast serious doubt over Hall’s availability.

“I do not expect Lewis Hall to be coming to Man Utd,” he said. “Following the departure of Eddie Howe, Newcastle will be more determined to keep him, maybe even tie him down to a new contract.

“At the beginning of the summer, I thought that Man Utd were going to be the busiest team in the market. Just because there’s so much work that needs to be done.

“Midfield and left-back are two of the main areas of importance for them in the market.”

We confirmed on Tuesday that Newcastle have decided against selling Hall to Man Utd, even though the 21-year-old is open to the move.

Rashford stance

Fabrizio Romano and BBC Sport’s Old Trafford correspondent, Simon Stone, have both provided updates on Marcus Rashford’s situation.

Romano has stated that the forward has ‘increasing chances to continue’ at United, and that he could be ‘like a new signing’ for Carrick.

Romano added that Rashford will reject offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia as he only wants to play in a ‘top European league’.

Stone, meanwhile, has reported that Rashford’s ‘unlikely reunion’ with United is ‘close to completion’.

The England star is poised to represent United in their pre-season matches unless there is an ‘unexpected late twist’.