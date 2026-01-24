Man Utd fix gaze on striker who ‘regrets’ rival move as double raid hopes tempered by second star’s price tag

Two Chelsea players have been mentioned as ambitious options for Man Utd

Manchester United’s interest in a striker they missed out on to a Premier League rival persists, according to reports, and there have been suggestions it could even lead to an ambitious double raid.

United could still be in the market for another striker as Benjamin Sesko continues his acclimatisation to the Premier League and Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain, while Rasmus Hojlund is hoping to stay at Napoli on a permanent basis.

With those factors in mind, United still have admiration for a Chelsea attacker, it’s been revealed.

DELAP REMAINS ON MAN UTD RADAR

United are still interested in Liam Delap despite his choice to join Chelsea in the summer, a report has claimed.

Delap was one of the most in-demand strikers in the Premier League market last summer after being relegated with Ipswich Town.

United had him on their shortlist, but he went to Chelsea instead, while Benjamin Sesko ended up at Old Trafford.

But according to The Independent, United still think Delap would be a good fit for them.

The report claims “many are now wondering whether Delap regrets going to Chelsea” because of their high turnover of attackers.

Given their lingering interest, United could be in position to compete for Delap’s signature again if he becomes available, although it’s entirely plausible Chelsea would set a higher asking price for him than what they paid, given he was available for a release clause after Ipswich’s relegation.

Delap has a long-term contract at Chelsea, too. If he moves on, it would likely be as a result of any other attacking movement and it remains to be seen what that might entail.

UNITED LEARN CHELSEA PRICE FOR PALMER

Talk of United still being in for Delap comes alongside their links with another Chelsea player: Cole Palmer.

Although, like Delap, he used to play for Manchester City, Palmer was a United fan growing up.

Recently, there have been whispers of him being homesick and aiming for a return to Manchester, this time with United.

According to the latest from the Express, United could afford Palmer’s wages – but may struggle to meet Chelsea’s valuation of up to £120m.

Any move is nigh-on impossible in January, with Chelsea obviously keen to keep one of their best players. However, it could be a situation to watch in the summer.

TWO TOP CASEMIRO REPLACEMENTS PICKED

Attacking midfield is less of a priority for United, though, than central midfield – especially now they know Casemiro will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Casemiro’s departure will free up the wage bill and some information has filtered through on how United could replace him.

One report has claimed their top targets for the summer of 2026 will be Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, who they are prepared to go all in for.

United believe they can pay what they’ve been giving to Casemiro to a couple of players put together instead, with Wharton and Baleba rumoured to be top of the list.

However, there could be competition from the likes of Liverpool for Wharton.