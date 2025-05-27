Manchester United have made progress in talks with both Ipswich Town and Liam Delap, with a report revealing how close they are to signing the striker.

Man Utd have identified centre-forward as a key position that needs bolstering this summer. Big money has been spent on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent transfer windows but Ruben Amorim does not see either of those players as the lethal goalscorer he needs.

Hojlund has struggled for confidence for the majority of the season, managing just four goals in 32 Premier League games, while Zirkzee seems to operate better as a No 10.

Amorim has told the United board he needs a better striker to join to help fire his side up the table next season.

The Red Devils are big admirers of Delap following his breakout season in the Premier League with Ipswich.

While Ipswich got relegated, Delap caused opposition centre-backs a host of issues and ended the campaign with 12 goals in 37 matches.

His £30million (€36m / $41m) relegation release clause is also very appealing for United chiefs, who are operating on a tight budget.

According to a promising update from ESPN, United have ‘agreed a deal’ with Ipswich for Delap.

United have ‘informed’ Ipswich they will match the £30m buyout clause and revealed the ‘framework’ behind how they will pay it in instalments.

The Red Devils have also ‘agreed the outline of personal terms with Delap’s representatives’. This means ‘the transfer could move quickly’ if Delap ‘gives the green light for a transfer to Old Trafford’.

That is the final hurdle United must overcome, as the 22-year-old has been waiting to see if they would qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

No European football is an issue for Man Utd

That ultimately did not happen as Amorim’s men lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final last week.

United remain hopeful Delap will follow in the footsteps of Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and opt to join them despite no offer of European football.

However, Delap has plenty of suitors and United are therefore in a real scrap to make him their new striker. Indeed, some reports have even suggested his transfer to United could collapse.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on Friday that Chelsea are optimistic of beating United to Delap as they can give him the opportunity to play in next season’s Champions League.

Such a deal would please Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as Delap has caused his defence all sorts of problems this term, resulting in the manager calling him a ‘fantastic’ striker in April.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Newcastle United have held showdown talks with Delap’s camp, while the Englishman has been impressed by Everton’s pitch.

Man Utd could pivot to Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta or Fiorentina striker Moise Kean if they miss out on Delap.

