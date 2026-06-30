Amorim ‘crazy’ about damaging Man Utd raid for AC Milan – it’s NOT Mount

Ruben Amorim is pushing his new club AC Milan to sign Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United following an approach to his Old Trafford teammate Mason Mount, according to a journalist, while the Red Devils’ response to a potential sale has now come to light.

Amorim was sacked by Man Utd in January after falling out with director of football Jason Wilcox over winter transfer targets and tactics. The previous season, Amorim had overseen an incredible new low for United, as they fell down to 15th in the Premier League table.

Michael Carrick replaced Amorim on an interim basis and has since earned the job permanently, having steered United into third place and back into the Champions League.

Amorim, meanwhile, became Milan’s new head coach on June 16, penning an initial two-year contract to replace Max Allegri.

As per Italian transfer reporter Antonio Vitiello, who works for Milan News and Corriere dello Sport, Amorim has set his sights on raiding United for centre-back Martinez.

The Portuguese manager is ‘crazy about’ Martinez and fellow defender Goncalo Inacio, whom he worked with at Sporting CP.

Amorim ‘hopes Milan can land one of the two’. The moves are seemingly already in progress, as Vitiello adds that ‘contacts have already been made’ for both players.

Martinez had a frustrating 2025-26 campaign, as he was limited to 19 appearances in all competitions due to ACL and calf injuries, plus a red card suspension in April.

However, the Argentine is a key defender for United when fit, and he even captained the side on three occasions around the Christmas period.

United will not want to sell Martinez, as they are looking to strengthen their defensive options, rather than weaken their backline.

But the fact the 28-year-old’s contract expires next year gives INEOS a big decision to make. They either need to offer Martinez fresh terms or consider a sale while they can still get a good price.

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Man Utd duo off limits for Milan

If United opt to keep Martinez, as is expected, then Amorim and Milan will have to step up their pursuit of Inacio instead.

On Monday, reports emerging from Italy claimed United had ‘offered’ Mount to Milan in a potential deal worth €25m (£21.5m).

Such a move would add to United’s transfer budget as they attempt to sign two or three midfielders even after Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury.

Milan’s chances of reuniting Mount with Amorim appear slim, though. Numerous sources have subsequently shut down the rumour, insisting Mount remains a part of Carrick’s plans.

Meanwhile, United are reportedly growing confident over a deal for a Mateus Fernandes alternative.

United are also attempting to land two highly rated young players from rivals Manchester City.