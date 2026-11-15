Man Utd ready to sell starter in January as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid circle

Manchester United are working on the prospect of moving players on in January, with Lisandro Martinez emerging as the leading candidate to leave Old Trafford, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Argentina international has made it clear that he wants to move on in 2027, while United have also considered activating contractual options that would help protect his market value.

Despite his struggles for consistency and fitness during his time at Old Trafford, Martinez retains significant value in the transfer market, with interest from Spain providing a potential route out of Manchester.

TEAMtalk understands the 28-year-old is keen on a move to LaLiga, where the interest is particularly strong, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid considering their options.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen at left-sided centre-back and want a player who can be brought in at a reasonable price and fits Hansi Flick’s requirements.

Those factors are understood to have contributed to their decision not to push ahead with interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, with Martinez now emerging as a more realistic alternative.

The Catalan giants are also assessing their own defensive situation, with Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo both potentially heading towards the exit door.

Barcelona are hopeful Liverpool will turn Araujo’s loan move into a permanent arrangement in January, while Kounde has slipped down the pecking order and is attracting interest from Chelsea, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed.

That could open the door for a new arrival, with Martinez now emerging as one of the leading options under consideration by the Spanish champions. Barcelona also admire RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and FC Twente’s Ruud Nijstad, but a January move for the United defender is viewed as a more realistic possibility.

However, Barcelona are not alone in keeping tabs on the former Ajax defender.

Atleti rival Barcelona for Lisandro Martinez deal

TEAMtalk understands Atletico Madrid are also keen, with Diego Simeone’s side exploring the possibility of bringing Martinez to the Spanish capital.

Atletico are particularly interested in the prospect of strengthening their defensive options with another Argentine presence, and the potential of linking Martinez up with international partner Cristian Romero is understood to be an attractive proposition.

For United, the situation presents an opportunity to generate a significant fee for a player who is keen to pursue a new challenge, while also allowing them to reshape their squad during the January window.

Martinez’s preference for Spain could prove important as the situation develops, with Barcelona and Atletico both offering potential destinations that appeal to the Argentine.

Meanwhile, Pochettino could demand three January signings at United, according to a report.