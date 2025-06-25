Man Utd make contact for award-winning Ligue 1 star with Aston Villa ace also eyed

Manchester United and Aston Villa have both set their sights on LOSC Lille star Lucas Chevalier, while TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Ruben Amorim’s top target for the goalkeeper position.

The transfer market is getting ready to ramp up and we can reveal that Man Utd and Villa have converged on Lille goalkeeper Chevalier. Both Premier League clubs have identified the French shot-stopper as an option to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, with sources indicating active interest from both sides.

Chevalier impressed during his 48 appearances for Lille last term, putting in standout performances in the Champions League and being named the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Season.

Chevalier is valued at around £40-50million (up to €59m / $68m). Lille are holding firm on this asking price as his contract runs until June 2027.

Villa have taken proactive steps towards the transfer, sounding out Chevalier’s agents to gauge his interest in a move to Villa Park. The interest stems from speculation surrounding their current goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, who is open to joining Man Utd, sources state.

Villa see Chevalier as a prime candidate to replace Martinez, with sporting director Monchi leading talks. Sources suggest Villa have floated a £40m bid, though Lille’s valuation could push negotiations higher.

United, meanwhile, have also contacted Chevalier’s representatives, viewing him as a potential successor to Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as he has failed to convince Amorim and is picking up interest from Saudi clubs.

Even though United have made an enquiry for Chevalier, we understand their primary focus is on Martinez.

The Argentine is keen on a move to United despite Villa’s reluctance to lose their star without getting a big fee.

We revealed on May 23 that United are serious about landing Martinez, who is poised to depart Villa during the current transfer window.

United’s pursuit of Chevalier is seen as a contingency plan, with the club valuing his youth and his potential to be a long-term option.

The race for Chevalier is complicated by interest from Lille’s French rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

READ NEXT 👉 Fenerbahce push to drive down Jadon Sancho price as biggest obstacle for Man Utd deal named

Lucas Chevalier eyeing Premier League move

But his expressed admiration for the Premier League makes England a likely destination.

The uncapped Frenchman was initially linked with United in March. On May 13, he was asked about a switch to the Premier League and said: “It’s a championship that makes you dream, the most attractive.

“When you see Tottenham, Manchester United struggling with crazy [good] players, you see the level.

“I have a two-year contract, and you know the president… I haven’t had any specific proposals from this country, but it makes you think.”

As negotiations progress, both United and Villa face a delicate balancing act—Villa to secure a Martinez replacement, and United to resolve their goalkeeping conundrum. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining Chevalier’s future.

United sources say significant movement will be made on a new No 1 after they have secured top target Bryan Mbuemo.

United have upped their bid for Mbeumo to beyond £60m (€70m / $82m) and are waiting to see if this latest gambit has been successful. The Red Devils are hoping to make the Brentford ace their second summer capture after Matheus Cunha as they look to overhaul the attacking midfield positions.

Man Utd transfer news: Swiss target; Garnacho latest

📌 Man Utd plan bid for award-winning Swiss star – sources

📌 Chelsea ready to make final Garnacho decision as Man Utd star’s demands are laid out – sources

📌 Top Man Utd target ‘dreams’ of move with Amorim gifted chance to sign serial trophy winner

Chevalier stats: Is he the man to replace Onana?