Vivell wants Man Utd to sign LaLiga midfield ‘destroyer’ outshining Carlos Baleba

Manchester United see Lucien Agoume as a great midfield alternative to the likes of Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, according to a report, and we have already revealed the bargain fee Sevilla could sell him for.

Man Utd will revamp their midfield this summer with at least two new signings in the position. Casemiro will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, while United could also sell the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are both expected to stay as they are loving life under interim boss Michael Carrick. Nevertheless, United need a top defensive midfielder who can shine alongside Mainoo.

Nottingham Forest’s Anderson remains United’s No 1 target. Indeed, sources have confirmed to us that INEOS are ready to break the £100million (€114m/ $135m) barrier to beat Manchester City in the race for the Englishman.

United also have Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Baleba on their shortlist.

But with Premier League midfielders so expensive, Agoume could emerge as a sensible second addition. United made an approach for the LaLiga ace last summer, and Theatre of Red report that he ‘retains many admirers’ at Old Trafford.

The pursuit is being led by United’s director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, a ‘shrewd operator’ who specialises in finding alternative – and cheaper – deals.

United have not ‘placed all their eggs in one basket’ and remain firmly in the mix to prise Agoume away from Sevilla.

The report describes Agoume as a midfield ‘destroyer’ and provides a detailed breakdown of how he is outperforming Baleba in several key areas.

Agoume’s stats are superior to Baleba’s when it comes to interceptions, tackles, aerials won, passes into the final third and touches, all per 90 minutes this season.

It is important to note that Agoume is playing in LaLiga, a slightly less physical league than the Premier League. However, those stats do show just how effective Agoume is in midfield, and he will be a big hit in England if he can continue such form.

Agoume far cheaper than Anderson, Baleba

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed in June that United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing the former France U21 international.

Sources told Fletcher that Agoume was available for just £20m (€23m / $27m) last summer. Naturally, that price may have risen this season, due to his dominant performances. However, as most LaLiga clubs are struggling financially, Sevilla could still sell Agoume to United for a very attractive price.

The 24-year-old can be signed for far less than Anderson and Baleba. Anderson is rated at £80-100m, while Baleba will cost at least £70m (€80m / $94m), and potentially closer to that £100m figure if Brighton get their way.

Returning to Wharton, we revealed earlier on Friday that the 22-year-old has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Palace allowing him to leave for £60-65m (up to €74m / $88m) this summer.

That news has alerted both United and Liverpool to a potential deal.

