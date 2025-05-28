Manchester United are trying to sign Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain after learning he has snubbed a contract offer in the French capital, according to a report.

Man Utd are ramping up their summer transfer plans as they look to give Ruben Amorim a side capable of competing in both the Premier League and domestic cup competitions next season. The United hierarchy know plenty of changes need to be made after an awful campaign in which the team finished 15th in the league and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

United have taken action, having agreed personal terms with Matheus Cunha and contacted Wolverhampton Wanderers to inform them they will be triggering his £62.5million release clause.

United will pay the fee in instalments, with the transfer to be officially completed next week.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that United are aiming to land another attacking midfielder after the capture of Cunha.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is firmly on their radar, though he is not the only option as Lee has also emerged as a target.

CaughtOffside claim United technical director Jason Wilcox has ‘made a move’ to sign Lee after Ruben Amorim identified him as someone who could add much-needed creativity and goals to his team.

United have been given ‘encouragement’ in their bid to land the right winger – who can also play as a No 10 – as contract talks with PSG have ‘stalled’ after he ‘rejected’ their latest proposal.

The report does not explain the exact nature of United’s ‘move’, but it is likely Wilcox has made contact with either PSG or Lee’s agent to register his interest in a deal.

Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Napoli are just some of Lee’s other potential suitors.

Out of those clubs, Atleti and Napoli are set to provide United with the strongest competition for the left-footed ace.

Atleti hold long-term interest in Lee and could soon make a ‘formal approach’ for him, while Napoli are ‘pushing hard’ as they want to sign the South Korea star alongside Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne.

United tracking both Mbeumo and Lee

Lee has made 45 appearances for PSG this season, registering six goals and six assists in that time. He has operated as a right winger, No 10 and centre-forward, helping PSG win the domestic treble and reach the Champions League final.

While Lee is a skilful and exciting player, United fans would be forgiven for wanting Mbeumo to join instead.

The latter has already proven his ability in the Premier League and is more lethal in front of goal.

Mbeumo has registered a hugely impressive 20 goals and eight assists in 38 league matches this term, making him one of the most fearsome players in the Premier League.

Amorim desperately needs goals adding to his forward line and Mbeumo would likely provide more than Lee.

Amorim being able to use a new centre-forward plus Cunha and Mbeumo would surely see United rise up the league table in 2025-26.

Lee Kang-in profile: Style of play, career so far

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Incheon, South Korea in January 2001, Lee underwent trials in Spain with Villarreal and Valencia as a 10-year-old. Ultimately, it was the latter who added him to their academy.

He made his debut for Valencia’s reserves in December 2017, at the age of 16 years and 10 months. Less than a year later, he made his first-team bow in the Copa del Rey, becoming the youngest South Korean player to make a professional debut in European football.

A couple more seasons with Valencia followed for the attacking midfielder, but there was friction between the board and staff about his usage, before he moved to Mallorca in 2021. There, he made 73 appearances and scored seven goals.

It caught the attention of PSG, who bought him in 2023 for €22m. He opened his account for his new club with his first Champions League goal that October.

Lee’s first trophy was the Trophee des Champions in January 2024, the French equivalent of the Community Shield. Scoring the opening goal, he earned the man of the match prize.

This season, he has started 26 games for PSG, but was an unused substitute in both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

He has featured in a range of positions, usually either being deployed on the right wing or in an attacking midfield role, but also covering as a striker, midfielder, left winger or even once as a right-back.

In truth, he is best operating in the half spaces between the wings and the central attacking areas. Lee crosses the ball well, but has playmaker traits which are best expressed nearer the box.

Statistically, Fbref points out his similarities to players like Isco, Xavi Simons and Bernardo Silva, and notes he is in the 99th percentile for pass completion among Ligue 1 attacking midfielders and wingers this season. Furthermore, he is in the 92nd percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Still only 24, Lee is on his way to fulfilling the potential that has been evident ever since he featured in a football reality show as a six-year-old.