€80m double deal on a plate for Man Utd as manager hire advances

Manchester United could sign two players from Roma this summer following an encouraging update, while INEOS have brought forward plans to hire their next permanent head coach.

Man Utd look set to make a host of new signings ready for next season, with two central midfielders on their wanted list alongside recruits at centre-back, left-back, left wing and in goal. Reports suggest Roma’s financial issues may help them with two of those moves.

Man Utd eyeing Roma duo

United hold interest in both Manu Kone and Evan Ndicka, and Roma will likely have to sell both players in the summer, according to Italian outlet Il Messaggero (as cited by Sport Witness).

Roma need to raise €80million (£69m) by June 30 to balance the books and comply with UEFA rules. This means their sporting director, Frederic Massara, faces the difficult task of selling valuable assets without decimating the first-team squad.

Sport Witness explain how the ‘red carpet could be rolled out’ for United in the upcoming transfer window, thanks to Roma’s tricky situation.

Various reports have discussed United’s interest in French midfielder Kone and Ivorian centre-half Ndicka.

Kone could be the first out of the exit door. He is ‘closest to a possible departure’ and has interest from both United and Inter Milan.

United are also assessing a potential move for Ndicka as they seek defensive reinforcements. The Red Devils are known to be concerned by the injuries that have plagued Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt this term.

Kone and Ndicka have been valued at around €40-45m each (£35-39m).

Earlier this month, United were told Ndicka is ‘one of the very best central defenders in Europe’.

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Big managerial update

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that United will not wait until the end of the season to appoint a new manager and will actually make a move once Champions League qualification is secured.

“Manchester United would like to wrap up this process in late April or early May, not definitively at the end of the season,” he said. “Some candidates may complicate that.

“Although [it’s] true Carrick is a frontrunner, and although [it’s] true there is a stronger chance now than when he first took the job that Carrick gets this, Man Utd won’t just hand it to him on a silver platter, there will be outreach to other candidates, there will be a thorough process.

“I would expect development in the coming weeks because my information is not that Man Utd are going to wait until the end of the season, my information is that they’re going to wait until they secure Champions League football.”

Jacobs added: “Carrick is basically doing all he can. He doesn’t carry an interim title, he’s part of the recruitment meetings, he’s liked by the players, transition-wise he would be the easiest choice and the quickest appointment, and if he gets Champions League football, which is looking highly likely, we might see some progress there.”

United want half-price deal

The Athletic have confirmed that United are still monitoring Brighton’s Carlos Baleba as a midfield target for the summer, though there is disagreement over his price.

United agreed personal terms with the player last summer before approaching Brighton, only to be put off by their £100m demands.

United were only willing to go up to £75m last year and, following a disappointing campaign for Baleba, they now value him at just £50m.

It would be a surprise if Brighton sold the Cameroonian for £50m as they are extremely tough negotiators.

The report adds that United still feel Baleba would be a great signing, even if his form has dipped. The stats show he would complement Kobbie Mainoo well.

Plus, Baleba impressed during Brighton’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, and United think he is getting back to his best.