Manchester United could head in a new direction by pursuing a deal for Roma midfielder Manu Kone, with a fresh report backing up previous claims from an Italian journalist.

Man Utd are known to be on the lookout for top-class midfield additions as they prepare to overhaul their engine room in 2026. The sale of Manuel Ugarte is reportedly in the works, as he has failed to impress head coach Ruben Amorim, Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave in search of more regular game time, while a long-term replacement for Casemiro also needs to be found.

The Red Devils have been tipped to sign a cheaper midfielder such as Conor Gallagher or Ruben Neves in January before spending a bigger sum next summer. Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are both viewed as key targets, though Kone has recently entered the frame as an alternative option.

On Saturday, reporter Francesca Teodori said: “It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he [Kone] will leave Roma in June and join Manchester United.

“I don’t know if this has anything to do with the [Joshua] Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart.

“This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June.”

It is understood that Kone has been discussed during United’s talks to offload Zirkzee to Roma.

CaughtOffside have now provided their information on Kone. While it is too early to say that a deal is ‘closing in’, they do state that United hold ‘clear interest’ in the France star.

Kone’s ‘power and ball-carrying ability could be the perfect fit for Amorim’s side,’ the report adds.

Manu Kone will cost €60-65m – but is he the right signing?

Just like Teodori, CaughtOffside report that the player is eager to move to England and test himself out at the very highest level.

Roma have ‘ruled out a January exit,’ though a summer move is on the cards. United will need to pay €60-65m (£52-57m) to convince the Italian giants to sell Kone.

However, our Roma expert, Samuel Bannister, has questioned whether the 24-year-old is worth such money. He is a box-to-box midfielder, rather than a destructive defensive midfielder, though he has not yet added plenty of goals and assists to his game.

It might be better for United to put all their money towards a proven Premier League star such as Anderson or Baleba next summer.

