€30m Barcelona star reaches decision on Man Utd move amid new Mateus Fernandes offer

Manchester United have found out whether Barcelona’s Marc Bernal will engage in transfer talks with them this summer, while the Red Devils are also preparing to up the stakes for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as per reports.

Barca have an incredible crop of young players which includes Bernal, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and Alejandro Balde. Top Premier League clubs have repeatedly been linked with such players amid Barca’s recent financial issues.

Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo have now provided an update on 19-year-old central midfielder Bernal, who is of interest to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea…

Marc Bernal to Man Utd verdict

The report claims Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have all ‘gathered information’ on Bernal’s situation by making contact with Barca to discover his potential availability.

The teenager has also picked up interest from Roma and Saudi club Al-Nassr, with the latter willing to offer him a massive wage increase.

However, Bernal is showing ‘absolute loyalty’ to Barca and has ‘said no’ to interested clubs including United and Arsenal.

Bernal intends to stay at the Camp Nou and continue his exciting development under the guidance of Hansi Flick.

After missing the majority of the 2024-25 campaign due to an ACL tear, the Spain U21 international returned last season to score five times in 33 senior appearances across all competitions.

Barca are protected by Bernal’s contract, which includes a €500m (£431m) release clause, while they rejected a €30m (£26m) bid from Galatasaray for the starlet in January.

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New Fernandes plan

Journalist Matteo Morretto has explained how United are trying to convince fellow midfielder Fernandes to join them instead of Tottenham Hotspur.

‘Manchester United is back in the chase for Mateus Fernandes,’ he wrote.

‘In the last few hours, there have been new contacts with the player; the Red Devils are willing to improve their contractual offer to convince him to sign.

‘Manchester United also plans to hold direct talks with West Ham.

‘Tottenham remains in the race and has pressed hard in recent days, but now United is trying to get ahead.’

Rashford stance

Spurs are considering a move to rescue Marcus Rashford after Barca rejected their £26m option to sign the forward permanently, but he does not want to join Roberto De Zerbi’s side, according to the i Paper.

Spurs are reportedly willing to match Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages, though he sees his future as lying outside of the Premier League.

Barca remain eager to re-sign the England international, even after landing his compatriot Anthony Gordon.

While United want to sell Rashford for up to £40m, Barca are only willing to submit a loan offer, knowing they are his preferred destination.

The report suggests United will struggle to pick up that £40m fee and may have to settle for a £25m sale.

Bayern Munich could come calling for Rashford if no return to Barca materialises.