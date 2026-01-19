Manchester United have entered the race for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, according to a report, while there has also been an update on two of INEOS’ priority targets.

There is an open line of communication between Man Utd and Barca following Marcus Rashford’s loan switch to the Camp Nou. Rashford moved on an initial loan last summer, and Barca have the option to sign him permanently for €30million (£26m).

A permanent transfer is expected to take place as Rashford is loving life in Catalonia, having notched eight goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances for the Blaugrana so far.

Casado could go in the opposite direction to the English forward, as per Mundo Deportivo. The newspaper reports that United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Atletico Madrid have all converged on Casado.

Atleti hold long-term interest in the Spain international but will now face competition from English sides, most notably United and Wolves.

There could be a midfielder merry-go-round, as Atleti have identified both Casado and Wolves’ Joao Gomes as potential replacements for Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Conor Gallagher. United have also been credited with interest in Gomes.

The report reveals that United have ‘enquired’ about Casado as they look to add more quality options to their midfield. Wolves, meanwhile, have added the 22-year-old to their ‘shortlist’.

Casado could be a fantastic signing for any of his three suitors as he is a tenacious midfielder with elite potential. After Casado starred in Spain’s 3-2 win over Switzerland, his team-mate Bryan Zaragoza said: “He’s an animal. I don’t even know what to say about how he played. He’s barbaric.”

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente added: “Marc has been with us for a game and a half and plays like a veteran. I never cease to be amazed by his maturity when I see him play with that confidence, that security and that control of the situation.”

Barca have been tipped to hold out for €50million (£43m) before selling their academy product.

While Casado is developing into a great player, United should prioritise the signing of a proven Premier League star such as Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba or Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

According to Theatre of Red, the ‘phenomenal’ Baleba ‘retains admirers’ at Old Trafford after United made an approach for him last summer.

Baleba ‘ticks all the boxes’ for the United hierarchy, despite his dip in form this campaign.

Baleba, Anderson both top targets for Man Utd

United ‘remains as likely a destination for Baleba today as it was five months ago’, the report adds.

Anderson, like Baleba, is valued at around £100m by his current club. Anderson is described as the ‘desired and priority option’ for United as he is ‘among the finest operators in the modern game’.

United director of football Jason Wilcox is reportedly an ‘avid admirer’ of the Englishman, as he fits the talent and age requirements INEOS have set out.

The report states that European qualification will ‘play a key role’ in Anderson’s decision-making. This means the Red Devils will stand a much better chance of signing him if they qualify for the Champions League.

United will have to fend off Manchester City to snare Anderson, as we revealed on January 12 that Pep Guardiola’s side have made contact to tee up a potential deal.

