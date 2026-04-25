Manchester United or Liverpool could ruin Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer plans this summer, according to a report, while INEOS will also watch a France international live.

This summer will represent another huge transfer window for Man Utd, as they intend to sign two new midfielders, plus a left-back, centre-half and left winger. A new right-back and goalkeeper could also arrive at Old Trafford if finances allow.

Tottenham have already finalised personal terms with a centre-back – dependent on them staying in the Premier League – but the transfer is reportedly under threat.

Man Utd enter Tottenham battle

Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi is the player in question. He has decided to leave the Vitality Stadium when his contract expires on June 30.

We confirmed on April 17 that Spurs have agreed terms with the Argentine after identifying him as a key defensive target.

However, CaughtOffside report that both United and Liverpool are primed to hijack Senesi’s transfer to north London.

United’s interest in Senesi has been confirmed as they seek a new centre-back amid concerns over the fitness issues that have plagued Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt this season.

Liverpool also ‘remain in the race’ for the 28-year-old. Spurs may have positioned themselves as frontrunners for Senesi, but there is still competition.

And if Roberto De Zerbi’s side get relegated, then Senesi will be able to choose from his other suitors. In addition to United and Liverpool, Barcelona have identified him as a backup target for Alessandro Bastoni.

CaughtOffside’s report namechecks Pierre Kalulu as another defensive option for United, and the Italian press have also discussed the Juventus star’s future…

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United send official

United have sent a scout to watch Kalulu in action in Serie A, as per Tuttomercatoweb.

Kalulu, who can operate as either a centre-half or right-back, has been one of Juve’s best performers over the past two years.

The Bianconeri want to reward him with a new contract, and talks are already underway. But United have ‘set their sights’ on Kalulu, and a club official will watch him against his former club AC Milan on Sunday night.

The France international, 25, cost Juve €14million when arriving from Milan.

Reports in January claimed Juve had set Kalulu’s price tag at €30-35m (£26-30m), which did little to put United off.

£80m boost

United have received a lift as they look to win the busy race for Aston Villa maestro Morgan Rogers.

Journalist Ben Jacobs states that Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s interest in Rogers is no longer as ‘active’ as United’s.

Instead, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will be United’s main competitors for the attacking midfielder.

Rogers is ‘likely to leave’ Villa even if they qualify for next season’s Champions League. His price tag has been set at the £80m mark.

United have identified Rogers and Cole Palmer as potential successors for Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role.