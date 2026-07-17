David Ornstein has confirmed that the £40million exit clause in Marcus Rashford’s contract has expired, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed the type of offer it will take to convince the forward to leave Manchester United.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona after being told to find a new club by former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim. The winger silenced his doubters by notching 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barca as they lifted the Spanish Super Cup and a second successive LaLiga title.

Rashford believed he had done enough for Barca to trigger their €30m (£26m) option to buy, but they surprisingly decided against doing so.

Instead, the Blaugrana have spent £69m on his England team-mate Anthony Gordon, while also agreeing a €29m (£25m) deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

Rashford now knows it is extremely unlikely he will re-join Barca, forcing him to consider alternative solutions.

Other clubs previously had the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old for £40m, but they will now have to negotiate a separate deal as Ornstein has provided the following update on X/Twitter: ‘Marcus Rashford £40m exit clause for all bar #LFC & #MCFC ended July 15.

‘Any #MUFC sale now must be negotiated. Returns to training after break; approaches will be considered (28yo already rejected more lucrative options), otherwise stays.’

Fenerbahce have been tipped to make an audacious move for Rashford, though Romano has shut that rumour down.

Instead, it will take an offer from a ‘top club’ to convince him to leave Old Trafford.

‘Marcus Rashford has zero plans to move to Turkey this summer, zero talks with Fenerbahçe,’ Romano wrote.

‘He’s returning for pre-season at Man Utd as Carrick wants to work with him. Rashford can still leave #MUFC but only in case of top club bid.’

We revealed on July 8 that new head coach Michael Carrick has held talks with director of football Jason Wilcox to decide the forward’s future.

We understand United are prepared to reintegrate Rashford into their squad if he fails to secure a transfer away this summer.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Marcus Rashford set for Man Utd return

Carrick remains a big fan of Rashford, unlike his predecessor, Amorim.

But the player returning to Old Trafford permanently could cost Crysencio Summerville his dream move to United.

When asked about a possible move for Summerville, United reporter Laurie Whitwell replied: “That’s one that’s been coloured by the Rashford situation.

“United have been selective or smart with the messaging that comes out to benefit them. The prospect of Rashford being reintegrated.

“The whole picture is framed with what happens to Rashford. He’s on such big money that unless he departs, it’s hard to figure out how to bring a player in that position in with the finances.

“Does that then mean they’ll go for a left-back instead of a left winger?”

Meanwhile, United are reportedly targeting a Scotland-based star as a surprise third midfield signing.