Ruben Amorim told to kick ‘terrible’ star out of Man Utd as ‘shambolic’ transfer decision blasted by fans

Manchester United have been urged to sell Mason Mount this summer, with fans claiming the midfielder is not good enough for Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford.

Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea stalled in the 2022-23 season, which prompted him to join Man Utd in a shock transfer that summer. United paid an initial £55million for Mount, while the deal had the potential to rise to £60m through add-ons.

The English star has only made 46 appearances for United since then, however.

He has missed large periods with hamstring and calf injuries, which has severely limited his impact for the Red Devils.

Mount’s spell at United was expected to improve after Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in charge of the club last season, as the Portuguese coach likes to operate with two No 10s behind his main striker.

There were signs of promise, but Mount did not leave a big impression on Amorim as he finished the campaign with just three goals and no assists in 26 matches.

United have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, two players who operate in very similar positions to Mount.

This means Mount could be put up for sale in the near future if his fortunes do not improve.

The 26-year-old replaced Cunha in the 66th minute as Man Utd beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday.

While Cunha and Bruno Fernandes impressed, with the latter scoring both of his team’s goals, it is fair to say Mount left fans frustrated.

SPORTbible have collated a series of social media posts that show supporters are losing patience with him. Some sections of the fanbase even want Mount sold at the earliest opportunity, as it is ‘shambolic’ he has not left already.

One fan said: “Mason Mount is a liability, sell him now before it’s too late.”

Another tweeted: “I’m sorry but Mason Mount is terrible. Can’t believe he is wearing the number 7.”

A third fan wrote: “The fact that he is still here is shambolic. Whoever gave him the 7 shirt needs to be rehired & sacked countless times that as to go down as one of the worse decisions in the club history.”

Referring to other squad outcasts Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho, another supporter commented: “Mason Mount should’ve been in that ‘Gang of 5’.”

One questioned ‘what are we actually going to do with Mason Mount?’, stating that ‘so many players are just here taking up space.’

While another fan said they simply had ‘no words’ to describe Mount’s lacklustre performance.

Mason Mount set for ‘hard’ season

Former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen predicted that Mount would struggle at Old Trafford even before Mbeumo joined.

“We have seen glimpses of Mason Mount when he got more minutes, he showed great energy and popped up in good positions in the box which was promising,” Meulensteen said in June.

“He has scored some really important goals for United, but the question will now be where he fits in with Matheus Cunha and maybe Bryan Mbeumo.

“He can only play in one of those positions off the front because he isn’t going to be a striker and Cunha is not going to be on the bench. It’s going to be hard for Mount next year.”

