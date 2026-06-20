Manchester United are working on a brilliant double deal for West Ham United duo Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest amid competition from at least two other clubs.

Man Utd plan to sign two central midfielders this summer, plus a left winger and left-back. The Red Devils could also enter the market for a striker, centre-half, right-back and goalkeeper depending on exits.

United dream of capturing Elliot Anderson, but he is more likely to join Manchester City as his mega £120million price tag has put INEOS off.

Instead, United have agreed a £39m deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson and are targeting Fernandes next up.

Fernandes could be followed to Old Trafford by West Ham team-mate Summerville, with Romano confirming United’s interest in the Dutch winger.

Discussing Fernandes, Romano began by saying on his YouTube channel: “There are two clubs pushing from England, and he is an idea for [Real] Madrid.

“Mateus Fernandes is Portuguese, and Jose Mourinho has indicated his name as one of the options considered in midfield.

“But from England, the clubs are way more aggressive financially – they want to do the deal as soon as possible.

“Man Utd are pushing in talks with the agent of the player, and they are also pushing in talks with West Ham to try and find the solution.

“They also have an interest in Crysencio Summerville, the winger from West Ham.

“Man Utd keep asking about Summerville and keep working on a deal for Fernandes.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd, Tottenham fight for Fernandes and Summerville

We revealed on Friday that Tottenham Hotspur have burst into the race for Fernandes, information which has since been confirmed by Romano.

We understand West Ham are demanding £80-85m before selling the 21-year-old.

Sources state that West Ham do not want to sell more than one top player this summer, but their relegation will make that difficult.

We revealed on Wednesday that United and Tottenham have both made contact for Summerville, who is valued at £50m.

This means United and Spurs will compete for both Fernandes and Summerville.

A journalist claimed on Friday that United have already offered the latter a five-year contract.

Fernandes is not the only midfielder United are eyeing, as sources have told us they have also been alerted to a ‘very realistic’ £50m capture from Borussia Dortmund.

Plus, United have been linked with two ‘dream’ targets, with a double swoop to cost £200m.