Man Utd clear favourites for ‘ultimate’ £80m star as secret weapon revealed

Manchester United are leading clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in the pursuit of West Ham United ace Mateus Fernandes, with a journalist explaining why Michael Carrick’s side are confident of completing his signing.

Fernandes was a shining light in Southampton’s relegated team last season, sparking a £42million transfer to West Ham in August 2025. The midfielder could achieve a similar move this summer, as West Ham are at serious risk of following Southampton to the Championship.

Despite West Ham’s struggles, Fernandes has proven himself at Premier League level, having managed five goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The one-cap Portugal international is an all-action midfielder who excels at winning duels, driving forward with the ball using his great close control, and defence-splitting passes.

The days of relegations could soon be in the past for Fernandes, as Man Utd are targeting him to inject energy and dynamism to their midfield.

We revealed on Wednesday that United have barged rivals such as Arsenal, City and Chelsea aside in the chase for Fernandes, as they firmly lead the race for his services after making a new approach.

Our reporting has now been confirmed by The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, who has revealed that United’s head of scouting, Kyle Macaulay, could prove to be their secret weapon in talks with Fernandes.

During an appearance on the United! United! United! podcast, Steinberg said: “There’s quite a few clubs in for him. The information I had this week was if he were to stay at any club in England, then the place he’d be most likely to go is United.

“There are some links there, the biggest one being Kyle Macaulay, who was at West Ham briefly as their recruitment chief, and he brought Fernandes to West Ham last summer.

“He left when Graham Potter was sacked and turns up at United. You also have Jason Wilcox, with Fernandes being an ex-Southampton player and Wilcox’s history at Southampton.”

Steinberg added: “Obviously, if West Ham go down, his price goes down. If they stay up, they’ll be looking at the sale of Fernandes as something almost on its own solves their financial problems.”

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Man Utd could benefit from West Ham relegation

Our sources state that the 21-year-old will cost £80million if West Ham stay up at Tottenham Hotspur’s expense, but if the Irons are relegated then that price will drop ‘dramatically’.

If Man Utd can get Fernandes for a more reasonable fee in the region of £40-50m, then he could prove to be an excellent addition. Last year, former Southampton midfielder Jo Tessem called him an ‘ultimate Premier League midfielder’.

With Elliot Anderson seemingly bound for Manchester City, United are stepping up plans to snare Fernandes and Ederson instead.

There is ‘confidence’ Ederson will leave Atalanta for Old Trafford as United are now just ‘one step away’ from landing the Brazilian.

A Newcastle United star could also join Michael Carrick’s side in a sensational transfer, according to a journalist.

Man Utd would love to sign a second Newcastle player, too, though we can reveal Bayern Munich are threatening their plans.