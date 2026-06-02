Man Utd to splash £200m on FIVE signings as £95m double deal advances

Manchester United have £200million reserved for up to five new signings this summer, and that transfer kitty will increase through sales, according to a report.

Man Utd have moved away from No 1 midfield target Elliot Anderson after being quoted over £100m by Nottingham Forest, and potentially as high as £125m. With Anderson closing in on a transfer to Manchester City instead, Man Utd are pursuing Atalanta’s Ederson and Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United instead.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd are ‘closing in’ on Ederson as talks are ‘advanced’ between the two clubs.

Reports in Italy state that Ederson is expected to move to Old Trafford for £43m, though United are trying to negotiate a cheaper deal worth £38m.

CaughtOffside claim INEOS chiefs have also ‘accelerated talks’ with Fernandes’ agents as they move into pole position for the Portuguese.

West Ham had hoped to pick up a huge £80m for Fernandes, but the report claims he is available for €50-60m (£43-52m) following their relegation.

ESPN report that United have around £200m to spend on new players this summer, and that is before the sales of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Manuel Ugarte are factored in.

After capturing two new midfielders, United will pursue a left winger, centre-half and left-back. Indeed, ‘enquiries’ have already been made about targets in all three of those positions.

The report even claims United might make six signings if they feel a third midfielder is required.

Southampton’s Shea Charles is a candidate to fill that latter role, as his £20m price tag is enticing.

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Man Utd want left winger and left-back

If United somehow miss out on priority midfield targets Ederson and Fernandes, then Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba are potential alternatives.

At left wing, United are tracking Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Iliman Ndiaye and Rafael Leao.

We revealed on May 1 that intermediaries have ‘offered’ Leao to United in a €50m (£43m) deal.

In terms of central defenders on United’s radar, they have been impressed by Forest’s Murillo and Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig.

Then there is the left-back position. Michael Carrick’s side would love to prise Lewis Hall away from St James’ Park, but Newcastle are determined to keep him.

Separate reports have suggested United might also bring in a centre-forward, right-back and goalkeeper if they gain enough from sales.