Manchester United have acted on their interest in Sporting CP star Maxi Araujo but will face competition for the player from two Premier League rivals, according to a report.

Sporting have developed a reputation as a club who can improve young talents before selling them on for huge profit. Bruno Fernandes left the Portuguese outfit to join Man Utd for £68million in January 2020, while Sporting have also sold other stars such as Viktor Gyokeres, Matheus Nunes and Nuno Mendes.

They let Manuel Ugarte join Paris Saint-Germain in July 2023, too.

Araujo could be next, though Man Utd fans will be hoping he is more Fernandes than Ugarte.

According to A Bola, Atletico Madrid are ‘committed’ to signing the attack-minded left-back as manager Diego Simeone has made him a ‘personal target’.

But Atleti have been warned that Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Juventus are all spying a deal for Araujo, too.

Those four clubs have joined Atleti in making ‘exploratory contact with Sporting’s management’ to assess whether a deal could be possible.

The report claims Sporting will ‘begin by demanding’ his full €80m (£69m) release clause this summer.

However, previous reports have revealed that the 28-time Uruguay international could actually be available for €50m (£43m).

Clubs such as United, Spurs and Chelsea aim to forge an agreement for Araujo before the World Cup, in case he shines at the tournament and increases his transfer value.

United are eyeing Araujo as a replacement for Erik ten Hag’s failed first signing at Old Trafford, Tyrell Malacia.

The Dutch left-back joined in July 2022 but has made just 49 appearances for the Red Devils since then, and only two senior outings this season.

Malacia’s contract expires in June and United will let him leave on a free transfer.

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Araujo would compete with Shaw at Man Utd

INEOS are searching for a new left-back who can provide Luke Shaw with competition and cover, with Patrick Dorgu expected to be used further forward as a left winger.

Araujo has become a serious candidate to rival Shaw, having impressed United chiefs with his displays for Sporting. This term, the 26-year-old has managed seven goals and four assists in 44 games.

We confirmed in December that United hold genuine interest in Araujo.

The player was first recommended to United by previous head coach Ruben Amorim. It remains to be seen whether United will land Araujo for likely new permanent boss Michael Carrick.

Man Utd have also been linked with Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) and Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) in recent months, but all three of those moves would be very difficult.

Central midfield is another key area Man Utd plan to strengthen. They could soon receive a ‘final green light’ over an impressive £38m capture.

Plus, we can provide the latest on Fernandes’ prospective new contract.