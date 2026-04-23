Elliot Anderson is not the only £100million-rated star Manchester United will pursue this summer, as a top source has confirmed their interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Manchester United are battling Manchester City for Anderson, who is highly likely to make the step up from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season. We confirmed on April 9 that United have ramped up their interest in the midfielder as they look to hold off City.

Bolstering central midfield is INEOS’ top summer priority, but they are also keen to sign a new centre-half, left-back and left winger.

United have been linked with Tottenham centre-back Van De Ven on numerous occasions, and The Athletic’s United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has confirmed the Dutchman is on their shortlist.

United’s ‘ideal’ capture would be an ‘imposing, left-footed defender’, a profile Van De Ven fits perfectly.

Van De Ven is ‘expected to attract interest’ from United and other top clubs this summer, regardless of whether Tottenham avoid relegation.

A blockbuster move for the 25-year-old is ‘being considered’ as his ‘speed, ball-carrying, and tackling ability would be a major plus’ for United.

Admittedly, Van De Ven has had a poor season, just like most players at Spurs. But he would likely get back to his brilliant best in a less toxic environment, and surrounded by more confident players.

We confirmed on February 24 that United and Liverpool are both showing interest in Van De Ven, who is ready to leave Spurs this summer in a £100m deal.

But in March, journalist Dominic King suggested Liverpool had stepped aside and allowed United to emerge as favourites for the Premier League’s quickest-ever player.

“From what I’ve heard, I don’t believe they [Liverpool] are in for him. I would never say anything definitively about a football transfer because things can change,” King said.

“I would believe that he would want to come to Liverpool. That’s from what I’ve heard, but I’m not sure that the feeling is totally mutual at this moment in time.”

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Van De Ven would take Man Utd to ‘next level’

Van De Ven moving to Old Trafford would delight former United striker Louis Saha, who said last month: “We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available, he is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level.”

In addition to Van De Ven, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Randal Kolo Muani, Pedro Porro and Joao Palhinha could all leave Spurs, no matter which division they end up in.

If Spurs’ relegation to the Championship is confirmed, then other stars such as Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke could be added to that list.

United have tied Harry Maguire down to a new contract, but they still need at least one new centre-back to join in the summer.

There are concerns over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt. Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven both have very bright futures at the top of the game, though it will take them time to reach their full potential.

Van De Ven would perfectly bridge the gap between Maguire and United’s young defenders.

In terms of other transfer pursuits, a second source has confirmed United’s interest in a Real Madrid star.

But the Red Devils have suffered a setback as Paris Saint-Germain have made contact for a second target.