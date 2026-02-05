Manchester United need a player such as Micky van de Ven to elevate their starting XI, according to Peter Schmeichel, and TEAMtalk can confirm the Red Devils are among the clubs showing interest in the Dutch star.

Van De Ven built up a superb reputation at Wolfsburg before signing for Tottenham in a £43million deal in August 2023. The defender has gone on to play 81 times for Spurs, chipping in with 10 goals and three assists.

Centre-backs Van De Ven and Cristian Romero have established themselves as Spurs’ best players, and have – remarkably – become two of their biggest goal threats.

Van De Ven has become the Premier League’s fastest-ever player, while he also scored a sublime solo goal against Copenhagen earlier this season.

During an appearance on Viaplay, former United goalkeeper Schmeichel was asked about the speedy 24-year-old. He questioned why United are not signing players such as Van De Ven as they look to get back to the summit of European football.

“I think he has been a revelation,” Schmeichel said (via Danish source Tipsbladet).

“I think he is a fantastic player. He has a really, really good understanding of the game, and his speed is so valuable if you want to play offensive football.

“I sometimes think that a club like Manchester United or maybe even Liverpool should look for someone like him. Why didn’t they discover a player like him?”

Sources confirmed to us on January 22 that United and Liverpool are indeed keen on signing Van De Ven, should he become frustrated with life at Spurs.

Micky van de Ven future yet to be decided

The north London side have opened contract talks with Van De Ven, but they will struggle to tie him down to fresh terms while they are languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League.

We understand Spurs have given the Netherlands international a £100m (€116m / $137m) price tag.

Van De Ven leaving would be a huge blow for Spurs fans. His speed has rescued the team on plenty of occasions, while both Michael Dawson and GiveMeSport have labelled the player ‘world-class’.

Van De Ven joining an English rival such as United or Liverpool would make such a transfer even worse for the Spurs faithful.

There is growing speculation fellow centre-half Romero could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, too. He has once again called out the club’s hierarchy in a social media post.

