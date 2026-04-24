There is a chance Manchester United will sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur this summer but not actually use him as a centre-back, a trusted source has revealed.

Van De Ven has endured a poor campaign, like most Tottenham players, though he remains a coveted talent. When on top form, Van De Ven is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Not only is the Netherlands star the quickest player in Premier League history, he has a keen eye for a tackle and is also confident on the ball, allowing him to maraud forward.

We revealed on February 24 that Man Utd and Liverpool are preparing to enter into a stunning £100million battle to sign Van De Ven in the summer.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Thursday that Man Utd are showing interest in Van De Ven as they chase a new left-footed centre-half.

But that might not be his guaranteed position at Old Trafford, should a transfer materialise.

On the Talk of the Devils podcast, Whitwell was asked if the 25-year-old might fill in at left-back. He said: “One of the aspects that United are looking at is left-back, a supplement to Luke Shaw and if Patrick Dorgu is used more as a left winger – there’s a few moving parts a little bit.

“I guess Van de Ven could be used there, I’ve been told just that a left footer would be ideal.”

Whitwell reported on Thursday that Man Utd are searching for an imposing defender, and Van De Ven fits the bill perfectly thanks to his strength and speed.

United could utilise Van De Ven as an attacking left-back while they still have Harry Maguire on their books, before moving him centrally in future seasons.

There have been some suggestions Liverpool have walked away from a deal for Van De Ven.

However, Ben Jacobs sent a warning to United earlier on Friday, revealing that he would pick Liverpool if the two clubs came calling.

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Van De Ven pushing for Spurs exit

We provided an update on the player on Friday afternoon. Our sources state that Van De Ven will not sign a new contract with Spurs even if they avoid relegation.

The former Wolfsburg star is looking to join a new club this summer as he has been extremely disappointed with how the Spurs project has gone.

We can confirm that United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all showing strong interest in Van De Ven.

There will likely be huge changes to Spurs’ backline, as fellow centre-back Cristian Romero appears destined to move on, too. He is wanted by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Returning to United, Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on whether Aurelien Tchouameni will arrive at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have also been told that the ‘red carpet could be rolled out’ for them, with Roma needing to sell an €80m (£69m) duo.