Man Utd ‘express interest’ in £34m Brazil midfielder with Prem experience

Botafogo midfielder Danilo, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United could bring Danilo back to the Premier League as their final midfield signing of the summer, with a trusted source revealing their interest in striking a deal.

Man Utd paid Chelsea £50m for Andrey Santos before triggering Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa. They are now on the lookout for an energetic third midfielder to complete their overhaul.

They have had approaches for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott of Bournemouth knocked back.

That has forced United to consider Tchouameni’s Madrid team-mate Eduardo Camavinga instead, alongside Sander Berge (Fulham) and Manu Kone (Roma).

According to BBC Sport, the Red Devils are also weighing up a potential move for Danilo, who spent two and a half years at Nottingham Forest before joining Botafogo in July 2025.

‘Manchester United and Newcastle United have both expressed an interest in Botafogo midfielder Danilo,’ the report states.

‘The 25-year-old, who was part of Brazil’s World Cup squad, is considering his next move after his club received offers of about £25m from Palmeiras and Zenit St Petersburg.

‘Manchester United and Newcastle are also understood to have Danilo on their shortlists as they look to strengthen in midfield, though it is unclear what either club will do.’

Palmeiras are ‘pushing hardest’ to sign Danilo, though Botafogo would rather sell to a European team. Botafogo are looking to receive £30-34m for the eight-time Brazil international, who could link up with compatriot Santos at Old Trafford.

This is not the first time Danilo has been linked with United. ESPN Brasil claimed in May that the player has emerged as a key target for United to replace Casemiro.

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Danilo on Man Utd midfield shortlist

Separate reports have suggested Danilo could join Newcastle to replace Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes. Both players are represented by Giuliano Bertolucci.

The Guardian suggest that Camavinga and Berge are emerging as United’s main targets in midfield, despite interest in Danilo and Kone.

Camavinga would like to stay in the Spanish capital, but Madrid are considering selling him to aid a move for Manchester City’s Rodri.

Links between Rodri and Madrid have intensified since he won the World Cup with Spain.

Los Blancos want €50-60m (£42-51m) for Camavinga, while Berge would cost £40m to sign from Fulham.

Meanwhile, United have also made ‘movement’ for a second Premier League midfielder.