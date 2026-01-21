Man Utd have sent chiefs on a double transfer mission to Spain

Manchester United reportedly sent officials to watch Real Sociedad beat Barcelona 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, and they were there for a double transfer mission.

Incredibly, four goals had been ruled out by the time Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal volleyed his side in front, as he connected brilliantly with a cross from Goncalo Guedes. Barca had a penalty overturned by VAR just before half time, though Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford headed them level in the 70th minute.

But Sociedad restored their lead just a minute later as Guedes smashed home after Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia had been caught out of position.

Sociedad went down to 10 men late on when Carlos Soler was sent off, but they managed to hold on for all three points.

According to Football Transfers, United representatives ‘flew to Spain’ to watch the match and hold talks with Barca officials over Rashford’s future.

The report suggests United are considering bringing Rashford back into the fold at Old Trafford now that Ruben Amorim has been sacked.

Amorim is known to have pushed the forward out of United after the pair fell out.

But with Amorim having been replaced by Michael Carrick – on an interim basis at least – there is the possibility for Rashford to return.

However, the report does note that Barca want to sign the Englishman permanently if their finances allow. He has registered an impressive eight goals and 11 assists in 29 games so far this season, and Hansi Flick’s side have the option to buy worth €30million (£26m / $35m).

Plus, the report suggests Rashford is loving life at Barca and is aiming to complete a permanent move there this summer.

Rashford was not the only player on United’s agenda, as Football Transfers add that they also watched Sociedad striker Oyarzabal.

The Red Devils are ‘tracking’ Oyarzabal’s situation after identifying him as a January target, and they will have been impressed by his display against Barca.

Mikel Oyarzabal a long-term target for Man Utd – report

United hold ‘serious interest’ in the Spain ace, who has been on their radar ‘for some time’.

Oyarzabal is a proven goalscorer, having found the back of the net 121 times in 416 outings for Sociedad. He also scored the winning goal for Spain against England in the Euro 2024 final.

The 28-year-old has a €75m (£65.5m / $88m) release clause in his contract, which runs until June 2028.

It might be tough to prise Oyarzabal away from Sociedad as he supported the club growing up and has only ever played for them at senior level.

