Interim boss Michael Carrick and director of football Jason Wilcox are in agreement over Manchester United swooping for Morgan Rogers this summer, with a transfer reporter providing the latest.

It is hard to believe that Rogers is still only 23 years of age. The creative midfielder has established himself as the focal point of Aston Villa’s attack, linking up superbly with team-mates such as Emi Buendia, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins.

This season, Rogers has managed 12 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances. Villa may have fallen out of the Champions League, but Rogers proved last term that he can shine in Europe’s toughest club competition.

Man Utd see the England star as a player capable of becoming their new left winger, while also succeeding from Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role at some stage in the future.

It emerged on Saturday that United are rivalling Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain for Rogers’ capture, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich having cooled their interest.

Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the situation during an interview with The United Stand.

He said: “Morgan Rogers, yep, serious Manchester United target. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG, those are the four [interested].

“Less so Bayern, they’re more focused on Yan Diomande or Anthony Gordon. And from Liverpool’s point of view, it looks like they’re going to go big on Yan Diomande.

“Rogers is appreciated and was looked at by Liverpool last summer, but nothing [is] developing at this stage.

“Those I speak to in the Rogers camp feel Liverpool are not as active now as they were 12 months ago.

“Price is still going to be £80m or more, and that was the case last year.

“It’s not Rogers agitating for a move, he’s got a great relationship with the club and Unai Emery, it’s actually Aston Villa feeling it’s the right time for them to cash in, balance their books and then be aggressive in the market.

“So Rogers could go even if Villa qualify for the Champions League.

“With Man Utd, they like him more as a left-sided option, as they’ve got plenty of No 10s. I’m told by people close to the player that he doesn’t actually have a favoured position, he sees No 10 or left wing as very equal. It’s just switching to the right where he’s less comfortable.

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Backup Man Utd targets also named

“Along with Rogers, you have Yan Diomande, Iliman Ndiaye if Everton play ball – I wouldn’t be so sure – and Anthony Gordon is still there, but lower down the list.

“Rogers’ potential arrival will be fascinating if Carrick gets the job because Carrick had him briefly at Middlesbrough and still rates him very highly. Jason Wilcox had a hand in his development when they were both at Manchester City.

“So there are a lot of admirers from senior people at Manchester United. If Carrick gets the job – and he does have input – then let’s see whether Manchester United go big on Rogers.”

We revealed on April 11 that Carrick has recommended Wilcox open talks for Rogers ahead of the summer window.

United’s priority is to find a new defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro, but a versatile attacker such as Rogers is close behind on their wish list.

The Red Devils have already been praised for making the ‘signing of the season’.

They have reportedly thundered into the race for a Liverpool winger target, too.