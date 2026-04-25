Manchester United are among the ‘the most genuine suitors’ for Aston Villa magician Morgan Rogers as Liverpool and Bayern Munich cool on a potential deal, according to a transfer reporter.

Rogers made the step up from the Championship when he left Middlesbrough for Villa in a £16million deal in February 2024. The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a rapid ascent since then, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s biggest talents.

This season, Rogers has registered 12 goals and nine assists in 48 games across all competitions. Rogers has performed so well that he could even start in the No 10 role for England at the World Cup, ahead of stars such as Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer.

Rogers is picking up strong interest from the Premier League’s elite and Europe’s most illustrious clubs heading into the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed Man Utd are one of four clubs most likely to sign the playmaker, competing with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool and Bayern have also been tipped to make moves for Rogers, but Jacobs states that their interest is no longer as ‘active’.

In his report for talkSPORT, Jacobs adds that Rogers is ‘likely to leave Villa’ even if they qualify for the Champions League.

Villa ‘won’t unduly stand in his way’ and have set their asking price at £80m.

Man Utd must watch out for PSG in this transfer race. The Parisians have entered the frame for the 23-year-old, and he is ‘open to going abroad’ if an enticing offer arrives.

Rogers is ‘an admirer of Luis Enrique’, which could help to facilitate PSG’s move.

We revealed on April 11 that interim United boss Michael Carrick – who is in a strong position to get the job permanently – has recommended INEOS open talks for Rogers.

It was claimed on April 13 that United have acted on their interest by ‘making contact’ with Villa, and that Rogers is ‘very open’ to moving to Old Trafford.

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Man Utd to initiate midfield rebuild

United’s priority is to sign at least one defensive-minded midfielder to replace Casemiro, and their main targets are Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba.

But the Red Devils could then turn their attention to Bruno Fernandes’ successor. Rogers would be a brilliant solution, while United may also try to bring Cole Palmer back to Manchester.

Returning to Anderson, United have been sent a serious warning they will miss out on the Nottingham Forest star.

United have also ended their pursuit of an £87m-rated forward, allowing Liverpool to hold fresh talks.

We can confirm that Carrick is the ‘frontrunner’ to become United’s new permanent head coach, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe also has another candidate in mind.