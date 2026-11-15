Man Utd in for £40m leader who ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for INEOS

Brentford captain Nathan Collins is emerging as a serious defensive target for Manchester United, according to a report, with Mauricio Pochettino aiming for an impressive triple deal in January.

Collins spent time developing at Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Brentford for £23million in July 2023, which was a club record for the Bees at the time. The centre-back’s dominant performances for Brentford saw him become club captain in August 2025 following Christian Norgaard’s transfer to Arsenal that summer.

Collins has established himself as a great defender at Premier League level, and top clubs such as Man Utd could soon test Brentford’s resolve to keep him.

Football Insider claim United have ‘set their sights’ on Collins to add leadership to their backline, a trait that has been badly missing at Old Trafford in recent years.

The 25-year-old is seen as an ‘ideal signing’ to replace Harry Maguire as he ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ INEOS are looking for in new players.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “I can understand why Man United want Collins, he’s Premier League proven, he’s got great experience even though he’s still only 25.

“He’s captain of Brentford, captain of the Republic of Ireland as well, so he’s got leadership qualities in that fact as well. Obviously, Brentford won’t want to lose him.

“Man United are obviously going to be carrying out a major defensive overhaul in the next couple of transfer windows.

“Nathan Collins would tick a lot of boxes, but as I said, Brentford won’t want to lose him. It just shows maybe that United are looking within the Premier League for reinforcements.”

The Republic of Ireland international is on United’s centre-back shortlist alongside Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

We revealed on October 30 that United are exploring a deal for Bassey as his contract is winding down.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Pochettino could demand the capture of a centre-back, left-back and centre-forward this winter.

Crook named Collins as a target for United, while Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is a candidate to replace Luke Shaw.

Nathan Collins among first Pochettino targets for Man Utd

Alongside Robinson, Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is another USMNT ace Pochettino will try to reunite with at Old Trafford.

With regards to Collins, it has been suggested he could cost United £40m. But Brentford will surely demand more than that figure given his importance to their side.

Brentford know they have another top talent on their hands and will not want to let him go on the cheap.

It must be noted that Collins has suffered a new injury while on international duty, so United will need to monitor the situation before making any formal move.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly decided whether to let right-back Noussair Mazraoui join AC Milan or Juventus in January.