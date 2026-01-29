Manchester United have stepped up their search for a new left-back after sending senior scouts to Germany on Wednesday night to watch Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, we can reveal.

The 22-year-old, already capped by Germany and widely viewed as one of Europe’s most exciting young full-backs, has been on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester City for months. But we understand Man Utd have now entered the race and are carrying out detailed checks on the defender.

Brown is tied to Frankfurt until 2030, yet sources close to the Bundesliga club expect him to move on this summer. Any deal is likely to cost in excess of £40million (€46m / $55m), with Frankfurt braced for significant Premier League interest.

United’s recruitment team, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, are deep into their summer planning and have identified three priority positions: central midfield, a forward, and a full-back – with left-back now considered a likely need.

The shift comes after Ruben Amorim’s departure, which has prompted a tactical reset. United are no longer preparing for a long-term back-three system, and the club’s hierarchy now believe a specialist left-back is a need for the back-four structure being put in place.

The new 4-2-3-1 system has been deployed by Michael Carrick, but even if he does not get the manager’s job on a full-time basis, the belief within the club is that no matter who is in charge come next August, it will almost certainly be someone who deploys a back-four.

Last year’s signing Patrick Dorgu is admired internally, but the Dane is increasingly viewed as a wide player rather than a defender, leaving United short of natural options on the left side. Luke Shaw was seen as a natural left-sider in Amorim’s system, but long-term they need other options.

As a result, United scouts have been active across Europe in recent weeks, and we can confirm they were in attendance on Wednesday as Brown completed 90 minutes in Frankfurt’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The club will continue to monitor him closely as they assess whether to formalise their interest ahead of the summer window.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones reported on December 9 that Tottenham have also checked in on Brown.

Plus, sources confirmed to my colleague Fraser Fletcher on November 18 that United will face competition from Manchester City for the player’s capture.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd transfer news: Star pushing for new deal; eight midfield targets

Meanwhile, a United defender is poised to reject offers from abroad as he is intent on remaining at Old Trafford.

Reports have revealed the eight midfielders United are considering as they seek to improve their engine room.

In a boost for INEOS, a midfield target valued at £75m has already greenlit a transfer.