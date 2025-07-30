Man Utd spy SHOCK signing of Newcastle star as Benjamin Sesko battle intensifies

Manchester United have been credited with interest in Newcastle United star Nick Pope in a surprise twist, with the Red Devils also stepping up their attempts to land Benjamin Sesko before Eddie Howe’s side.

Man Utd have signed three players so far this summer, with Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo all arriving at Old Trafford. Mbeumo was targeted by Newcastle but only wanted to join Man Utd, viewing them as one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their lack of European football.

Mbeumo is one of several transfer misses for Newcastle this summer, as they also lost out on other players such as Dean Huijsen, Joao Pedro and James Trafford.

Things could go from bad to worse for the Magpies as star striker Alexander Isak is pushing for a move to Liverpool.

According to talkSPORT, Pope’s future at St James’ Park is also uncertain now that Newcastle have agreed to sign fellow goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan with an option to buy.

Pope does not want to warm the bench for Newcastle, particularly as he is eyeing a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The giant 6ft 6in shot-stopper is now in a ‘vulnerable’ position at Newcastle and this could see Man Utd pounce.

Ruben Amorim’s side have added Pope to their shortlist and could engineer a move if he is put on the market, as is expected.

Pope is among several options Man Utd are considering for the No 1 spot due to Andre Onana failing to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Amorim rates Onana’s ability to play out from the back but his concerned that his mistakes could cost Man Utd in what will be a crucial season for the Portuguese head coach.

Plus, the Cameroonian is racing to be fit for the start of the Premier League season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Nick Pope could replace Andre Onana

Pope would be a surprise solution for Man Utd given the fact he is 33 years old and not exactly the statement name that the club normally looks for in their signings.

But he is a proven Premier League keeper who can dominate the penalty area, something Onana struggles with.

Pope was heavily linked with Leeds United earlier in the summer, though they have signed Lucas Perri instead.

As Pope’s Newcastle contract expires in June 2026, Man Utd could snare him for a reasonable fee. This would save money for Amorim’s pursuit of a new striker.

Man Utd’s interest in Pope comes amid their tussle with Newcastle to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Newcastle have identified Sesko as their No 1 target to replace Isak. TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle are targeting another striker after Sesko, too.

The Magpies are leading Man Utd in the race for the Slovenian as things stand. However, Man Utd have upped the ante by presenting their project to Sesko and his camp, according to German reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Sesko and Ollie Watkins are Man Utd’s two main striker targets after they missed out on other stars such as Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

Returning to Man Utd’s keeper search, the Old Trafford faithful would likely rather see Gianluigi Donnarumma join. The Italian press claim Man Utd are in pole position to sign Donnarumma and have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal.

Man Utd transfer news: Striker advice; Garnacho exit latest

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has told his former club the centre-forward they should prioritise over Sesko.

Alejandro Garnacho is among the players Man Utd want to sell to help fund a move for their new No 9.

Sources have provided TEAMtalk with an update on the winger, telling us he is keen to join Chelsea despite the controversy such a move may cause.

