Man Utd ready €80m bid that’ll rock Arsenal as ‘blockbuster’ Bayern raid also planned

Nico Williams has been linked with a huge move to Man Utd

Manchester United will attempt to sign Athletic Club star Nico Williams before Arsenal, a report has claimed, while the Red Devils are also keen on a top-class Bayern Munich wide man.

Williams held talks to join Barcelona last summer, and he strongly considered linking up with Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal at club level. The winger ultimately left Barca chiefs stunned when he decided to pen a new 10-year contract with Athletic.

However, speculation Williams could finally leave the San Mames Stadium has started to ramp up in recent weeks…

Man Utd, Arsenal converge on Nico Williams

Man Utd have ‘set their entire financial machinery in motion’ to try and complete the stunning signing of Williams this summer, as per shock reports emerging from Spain.

United chiefs are ‘discussing’ an €80million (£69m) offer that would ‘unlock negotiations’ with Athletic, who have supposedly warmed to the idea of selling their prized gem.

United know some of their Premier League rivals, namely Arsenal and Chelsea, have ‘enquired’ about Williams, and they believe an €80m proposal will help them ‘get ahead’ of the competition.

Williams’ contract includes a €100m (£86m) release clause, but United feel Athletic will cash in for a lower price.

INEOS are on the lookout for a new left winger, and the Spain star appears to be the latest name under consideration at Old Trafford. United are also keeping close tabs on Yan Diomande at RB Leipzig.

There have been numerous updates on Williams over the past few weeks. We revealed on February 16 that Arsenal are primed to battle Barca for his capture this summer.

United were tipped to scupper Arsenal’s plans on Thursday, when it emerged that Athletic ‘will sell’ the 23-year-old.

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World-class target revealed

United are ‘lining up a blockbuster summer swoop’ for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, Sports Boom claim.

The world-class left-back has emerged as a ‘headline target’ for INEOS, who are supposedly ‘prepared to splash serious cash’ to land him.

The report tips Bayern to demand upwards of £70m (€81m) before letting Davies leave.

Davies picked up a hamstring issue during Bayern’s recent 6-1 thrashing of Atalanta in the Champions League, while he missed a large chunk of 2025 due to an ACL injury.

The Canadian remains one of the best and most explosive full-backs in the world, despite his recent injury woes, though whether he would push for a move to United remains to be seen.

After all, Davies snubbed Real Madrid last year by penning a new long-term contract with Bayern.

Carragher’s managerial advice

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher has explained why Aston Villa boss Unai Emery should be the ‘frontrunner’ to become United’s next permanent manager.

‘For Emery not to be under serious consideration says plenty about modern football. By any metric, he would be the perfect coach to revive United. For me, only Pep Guardiola ranks higher of those currently managing in England,’ Carragher wrote.

‘Here is a manager who wins trophies, has a clear football vision, a track record of revitalising clubs in need of a mini-revolution to break into the Champions League, and who demands respect while leading with authority. Add the fact he is now proven in the Premier League, and such coaches are in short supply.’

Although, the pundit did mention one potential ‘red flag’ for United.

He added: ‘Emery’s work at Valencia, Villarreal, Sevilla and Villa has cemented an unwanted reputation: that he has found his level just below the established superpowers. If you are a sleeping giant struggling in mid-table with aspirations of finishing fourth and winning the Europa League, he is the man to call.

‘If, like United, you are dreaming big to win the Premier League and Champions League in the next five years, Emery’s record at Arsenal and Paris St-Germain is a red flag.’