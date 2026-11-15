Man Utd make Noussair Mazraoui sale decision amid AC Milan, Juventus interest

Manchester United have decided whether to sell Noussair Mazraoui as Ruben Amorim plots a reunion with the right-back at AC Milan, as per a report.

Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag brought Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich in a double deal in August 2024. Mazraoui’s transfer was worth an initial £13million, while it had the potential to rise to £17m through add-ons.

The Dutch-born Moroccan international has made 85 appearances for United so far, with eight of those outings coming this season.

Mazraoui has proven his versatility for United, having operated as both a right-back and left-back.

However, there has been speculation he could leave Old Trafford next year as United are plotting at least three signings to overhaul their backline.

According to the Daily Briefing, United are ‘determined to keep’ Mazraoui in January despite ‘growing transfer interest’ from Milan, Juventus and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The 29-year-old’s versatility and composure on the ball have seen him ‘attract attention’ from both Italy and the Middle East, with Milan and Juve ‘closely monitoring’ his situation.

Saudi chiefs, meanwhile, have ‘requested information’ on Mazraoui’s situation as they try to tee up a potential winter deal.

The report explains how Amorim ‘knows Mazraoui extremely well’ and remains a big fan of the player, believing he can make an impact for Milan.

But those interested clubs look set to be left disappointed, as United are ‘unwilling to sell’ Mazraoui. As he can cover multiple positions, INEOS officials think it would be a mistake to let him leave and weaken their squad depth.

Mazraoui’s contract runs until June 2028, which means United are in a good position to keep him in 2027.

Mazraoui to stay despite Man Utd rebuild

It seems fellow right-back Diogo Dalot is more likely to leave United than Mazraoui. Dalot was booed off by United fans after his horror show against Aston Villa before the international break.

The Red Devils need to finally move on from Dalot next year, and we revealed on Thursday that new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has added Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman to the club’s transfer shortlist.

We understand Pochettino is keen to reunite with Freeman and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun after managing the pair for the USMNT.

United have also been linked with Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, though Fabrizio Romano has shut that rumour down.

We revealed on Sunday morning that United are ready to sell centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who is picking up interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are also at risk of being axed amid United’s defensive rebuild.

Indeed, Pochettino is reportedly eyeing a £120m triple deal that includes a new centre-half and left-back.