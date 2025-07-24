Manchester United have held a fresh round of discussions for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, with a journalist revealing Ruben Amorim’s side will ‘advance’ the move on one condition.

Amorim is pushing for Man Utd to sign a new centre-forward as he does not believe in Rasmus Hojlund. United have made approaches for several strikers already this summer but have not been able to close a deal as of yet.

The Red Devils lost out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, while Amorim’s hopes of reuniting with Viktor Gyokeres have been extinguished. Gyokeres is poised to join Arsenal in a €73.5million (£64m / $86m) deal.

With attacking midfielder Bryan Mbeumo now signed, United are stepping up efforts to hand Amorim the No 9 he desires. Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are emerging as leading targets.

According to reporters Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, United have contacted Villa once again to speak about Watkins’ availability.

United have ‘held fresh talks’ for the England ace, a player they have watched for several seasons.

Villa are still demanding £60m (€69m / $81m) for Watkins – a fee they quoted Arsenal in January – and United deem this price ‘too high’, according to Jacobs. But if this price drops, then United are ‘prepared to advance’ the move.

Villa ‘have no plans to alter their position unless a replacement is found’, as they already sold fellow striker Jhon Duran in January.

Interestingly, Jacobs reports that the Villans ‘appreciate’ Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, a player United are also keeping tabs on.

As mentioned previously, Watkins and Sesko are the two main striker options on United’s radar.

Head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is pushing for Sesko, having worked with him at Leipzig, though Amorim wants a player with Premier League experience such as Watkins.

The decision could ultimately come down to United’s director of football Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd to choose between Watkins and Sesko

Arsenal moving for Gyokeres has paved the way for United to sign Sesko. But Watkins is also firmly in the frame to replace Hojlund at Old Trafford, with trusted United reporter Laurie Whitwell confirming him as a target on June 30.

United made contact with Villa over the 29-year-old at that stage and have now held further talks.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle United are also keen on Watkins as an alternative to Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Man Utd’s decision between Watkins and Sesko will come down to a proven option versus big potential.

Sesko is still only 22 years old and has been tipped to become one of the best strikers in Europe amid comparisons to Erling Haaland.

However, Amorim has been burned by Hojlund and wants someone at the top of their game. The Portuguese head coach also has some concerns that Sesko might not be as efficient in English football, as other players like Timo Werner have struggled after arriving from the Bundesliga.

Sesko has full confidence in his own ability, but this is one of many factors the likes of Amorim and Wilcox are having to consider.

Watkins does not have as high a ceiling as Sesko as he is already in his prime. Although, Watkins has already scored 87 goals in 223 games for Villa, which includes 16 league strikes last term.

He is viewed as one of the best English goalscorers around, but he would not have much resale value after several years at United.

Plus, playing for United brings with it a whole new level of pressure, and it remains to be seen if Watkins could make this step up.

