Man Utd rival Tottenham for €30m Juventus ‘leader’ as new INEOS manager target revealed

Manchester United have joined the race for Juventus star Pierre Kalulu, according to a report, while we can reveal a new contender for the permanent manager’s job.

Man Utd have yet to make any new signings this month, though they are now in talks with caretaker boss Michael Carrick about potential targets. Central midfield is a key area that needs bolstering, but United could also improve Carrick’s defensive options…

Pierre Kalulu emerges on Man Utd radar

Man Utd are challenging Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa for the signing of Juventus centre-back Kalulu, as per Italian source Calciomercato.

Kalulu caused controversy in August 2024 when he swapped AC Milan for Serie A rivals Juve on an initial loan move, which became permanent in July. The defender has become a crucial player for Juve, having made 27 appearances so far this season and chipped in with one goal and four assists.

The report states that Kalulu’s ‘excellent performances’ in recent weeks have ‘attracted the attention of several teams’, most notably those in England.

There is growing ‘worry’ at Juve as the riches of the Premier League could prise Kalulu out of Turin. Juve will be ‘convinced’ to sell the Frenchman if a bid worth around €30million (£26m) arrives, as such a sale would increase their spending power.

As things stand, United, Spurs and Villa are the Prem clubs most likely to bid for Kalulu.

A January swoop is possible, though the report does note that the 25-year-old – who has been called a ‘true leader’ by Italian journalist Paolo Aghemo – is more likely to swap clubs this summer.

New manager option

Our transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that United are seriously considering hiring Borussia Dortmund’s Niko Kovac as their next boss following the end of Carrick’s temporary spell.

United have added Kovac to their managerial shortlist and are closely monitoring his situation ahead of potential talks in late spring.

We understand Chelsea also considered the 54-year-old after Enzo Maresca’s departure, only to choose Liam Rosenior instead.

Kovac was hired by Dortmund in February 2025, and his contract runs until June 2027.

The former midfielder has experience in numerous countries, having previously managed the likes of Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco and the Croatia national team.

More manager updates

It emerged earlier on Saturday that United are moving away from Oliver Glasner, with Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel both preferred targets.

Glasner has announced he will leave Palace at the end of his contract this summer, but the i Paper report that he is no longer a leading contender for the United job.

Instead, United would rather bring in a ‘bold and innovative’ coach, with Marseille’s De Zerbi and England boss Tuchel high up in their thinking.

Out of those two options, Tuchel should be easier to snare. His contract with England expires after the World Cup, whereas De Zerbi’s runs until June 2027.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on January 6 that De Zerbi has burst into contention for the United job as he has ‘huge admiration’ from INEOS chiefs.