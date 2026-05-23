Man Utd on pole to sign ‘superstar’ winger for jaw-dropping fee

Manchester United appear best-placed to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan this summer, with a report revealing their main transfer rivals and the forward’s remarkably low cost.

Leao broke through at Sporting CP and had an impressive season-long spell with Lille before joining Milan for €35million (then £32m) in August 2019. Since then, the winger has put up 80 goals and 65 assists in 295 appearances for the Rossoneri, helping them win the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season and the Italian Super Cup last year.

Leao has developed a reputation as one of Serie A’s biggest stars, and he was named the league’s Player of the Year when Milan won the Scudetto.

British GQ have even called the Portugal ace a ‘global superstar’, which shows how highly regarded he is in Italy.

Leao is an exceptional dribbler who loves to cut inside from the left flank on his stronger right foot before either shooting or playing in a team-mate.

He combines pace with close control, balance, skill and a keen eye for goal to devastate opponents.

At the height of his best form, Milan valued him at well over €100m (£86m), but Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport state that the Leao-Milan partnership is in its ‘final days’.

Leao may be a ‘cover star’ for the Italian giants, but he has ‘reached the end of his career’ at San Siro. The 26-year-old does not intend to sign a new contract – with his current terms due to expire in June 2028 – while fans have criticised his sub-par performances.

The situation has presented Man Utd with an opportunity to land Leao for just €50m (£43m). And if they can get him back to his outstanding best, then it will prove to be an amazing move.

United’s interest in the player has ‘resurfaced in recent days’ as they are rivalling Fenerbahce for his capture.

Despite Fenerbahce’s interest, United are highly likely to win such a transfer battle. Leao has long admired the Premier League, and United can offer a level of fame and allure that Fenerbahce simply cannot.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd offered Rafael Leao

We revealed on May 1 that Leao’s price tag has been halved to that £43m figure, and that intermediaries have offered him to United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Out of those clubs, United appear the most likely to act.

Leao supposedly wants huge wages to join his next club, but United are used to such negotiations, given their tendency to sign big names.

Michael Carrick is searching for a left winger after INEOS agreed to offload Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho under previous head coach Ruben Amorim. Garnacho signed for Chelsea in a £40m deal, while Rashford is still hoping to join loan club Barcelona permanently.

In addition to Leao, United are keen on the likes of Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Bradley Barcola, Yan Diomande and Iliman Ndiaye to fill their left-wing void.

Leao might not be the only top Serie A star to move to Old Trafford this summer, as we can provide the latest on a second target.