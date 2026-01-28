Manchester United are already planning the major signing of a new left winger this summer, with AC Milan ace Rafael Leao among four options being considered, according to reports.

Man Utd have moved away from Ruben Amorim’s ill-fated 3-4-2-1 formation, with caretaker boss Michael Carrick successfully installing his own 4-2-3-1 system. Carrick has placed his trust in central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who was benched by Amorim, while also allowing Bruno Fernandes to thrive once again in the No 10 role.

Patrick Dorgu operated as a wing-back under Amorim but has been pushed forward to left wing by Carrick, and he scored a sensational goal in United’s impressive 3-2 away win at Arsenal on Sunday.

Despite Dorgu’s great form, the Daily Mail’s United reporter Nathan Salt has revealed that INEOS chiefs are paying closer attention to the left winger market ahead of the summer.

United are expected to stick to a back four regardless of Carrick’s future, making the need for a signing at left wing an increasingly pressing matter.

The Mail add that Milan are open to selling Leao to United for the right fee. It was previously revealed that his price tag has been set at €80-85million (£69.5-74m) amid rival interest from Arsenal.

Leao has proven himself to be an elite performer at Milan, having registered 78 goals and 65 assists in 278 appearances for the club. Indeed, Goal have labelled him a ‘superstar’, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called him a ‘magic’ forward and ‘one of the best players in the world’.

Despite these factors, Milan selling Leao would transform their transfer budget, allowing them to overhaul the squad in the summer.

The report also mentions Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye as being a target for United. This comes after we revealed on Tuesday that United are expected to add Ndiaye to their transfer shortlist, having been dazzled by his performances on Merseyside.

Man Utd told to pick Iliman Ndiaye

The Mail suggest Chelsea starlet Tyrique George could be another Premier League option for United. George was heavily linked with both Fulham and Roma last summer, but neither move materialised.

He appears underappreciated at Stamford Bridge, having featured just 11 times so far this season. Chelsea were previously open to selling George to Fulham for £22m (€25m), but whether they would allow United to pay that same price remains to be seen.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is also on United’s radar. Indeed, sources confirmed to us on December 31 that United have spoken with Diomande’s entourage to register their interest.

But Leipzig do not want to lose Diomande so early in his career. This will see them demand at least €100m (£87m) before selling him this summer, and potentially as much as €120m (£104m).

On X, formerly Twitter, UtdXclusive urged the club to prioritise Ndiaye over Diomande. ‘Forget Diomande – Manchester United should be all over Ndiaye in the summer,’ they wrote.

‘Premier League proven, relentless work ethic & versatile. He fits INEOS’ approach perfectly, ready to contribute now, potential to grow, and no adaptation period.’

