The chances of Rafael Leao joining Manchester United have risen significantly after he spoke highly of the Red Devils, with the transfer race seemingly down to two clubs.

Leao has become one of Serie A’s biggest stars since joining AC Milan from Lille in August 2019, having notched 80 goals and 65 assists in 291 appearances across all competitions for the Italian giants. The winger’s devastating performances have seen British GQ call him a ‘global superstar’, while both Max Allegri and CBS Sports have labelled him a ‘world-class’ forward.

At the height of his best form, Milan quoted interested clubs over €100million (£87m) for Leao. But after a disappointing campaign – and with Leao refusing to sign a new contract – Milan are now ready to sell for a reduced fee of €50m (£43.5m).

We revealed on May 1 that Man Utd have been offered Leao’s services by intermediaries, with his camp actively trying to secure a transfer.

In a new interview (via Alfredo Pedulla), the 26-year-old was asked which English clubs he follows. He hyped up a prospective transfer to Man Utd by saying: “Of course, I watch the Premier League a lot.

“I like Manchester United, especially for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is my idol. But Arsenal is also a team I follow on TV.”

If Leao gets the final say on where he goes, then United and Arsenal appear to be best-placed to complete a deal.

But the player’s future clearly depends on which clubs come in for him, and whether they launch suitable bids.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on May 23 that United and Fenerbahce are currently the sides showing the strongest interest in him.

Out of those two options, Leao is highly likely to pick United. Such a move would allow him to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps and finally realise his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce are clearly a big club, but the Turkish Super Lig cannot quite offer the allure and fame of the Premier League.

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Leao could follow Ederson to Man Utd

It was claimed last week that Leao will be United’s next Serie A target after they wrap up a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with his £38m switch close to being finalised.

We understand Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been offered Leao, just like United, but as things stand the European heavyweights are eyeing other targets.

On April 30, INEOS were tipped to offer Milan up to three players to try and sign Leao on an even cheaper deal.

In addition to Leao, United are tracking Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande and Iliman Ndiaye as they chase a new left winger.

United’s ‘position’ on Marcus Rashford’s return has emerged amid new ‘complications’ over his permanent Barcelona transfer.

The Red Devils have also received a boost in their pursuit of a £100m alternative to Leao.