Manchester United hold concrete interest in Randal Kolo Muani and are pushing to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker before a European giant after being handed a setback in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

Man Utd have completed three signings so far this summer, with Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo all arriving at Old Trafford. A deal for Leon was agreed last season and the left-back has now officially become a member of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

United have spent a total of £133.5million to overhaul their attacking midfield options with the captures of Cunha and Mbeumo, from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively.

Next up on Amorim’s wish list is a new centre-forward to replace Rasmus Hojlund. United were hoping to sign Liam Delap or Viktor Gyokeres but missed out on both players.

The Red Devils are sounding out alternative goalscorers and have added PSG’s Kolo Muani to their shortlist.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by the MEN), United are ready to ramp up their interest in Kolo Muani and have drawn up a bid to send PSG ‘in the coming days’.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much the offer will be worth, though the Frenchman is available for a significant discount.

PSG paid Eintracht Frankfurt a whopping €90m (then £77m) to sign Kolo Muani in September 2023, but he is now on the market for €50m (£43m).

Fellow Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claims United are preparing to make a ‘dangerous’ move for Kolo Muani and will ‘threaten’ Juventus’ talks for him.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Juve and finished the campaign strongly, finding the back of the net five times in his last eight appearances.

This has prompted Juve to chase a permanent deal, and they are willing to pay €40-45m (up to £39m) for Kolo Muani this summer.

But there is now the prospect of the player heading to Old Trafford instead, with United director of football Jason Wilcox eyeing an impressive hijack.

Randal Kolo Muani an alternative to Benjamin Sesko

Reports in France revealed recently that United are ‘preparing an offer’ for Kolo Muani and now that speculation has been confirmed by the Italian press.

RB Leipzig’s Sesko is understood to be the top striker target for United chiefs, despite Amorim’s wish for an older and more experienced No 9.

But Man Utd have fallen behind Newcastle United in the race for Sesko. It emerged earlier on Monday that the Slovenian has seemingly chosen to join Newcastle, with an ‘agreement in principle’ having been reached.

Newcastle are moving quickly as they need to find a new centre-forward in case Alexander Isak leaves for Liverpool.

For Man Utd, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is another option and fresh talks have been held over the Englishman in recent days. Although, Villa insist Watkins is not for sale, making that deal tricky.

Man Utd transfer news: Saudi Pro League link; star says yes

Man Utd have also been linked with a surprise move for a Saudi Pro League striker capable of a 40-goal season.

United are trying hard to offload Antony to recoup funds as the Brazilian has not lived up to his massive £82m price tag.

Antony has given one move the greenlight, TEAMtalk can reveal.

