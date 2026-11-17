Manchester United are unlikely to make a January move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, despite the American being offered to the club ahead of the winter transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

United are continuing to assess their options in the market, but McKennie is not currently viewed as a priority target as the Red Devils weigh up their recruitment plans.

TEAMtalk understands that the 28-year-old has been put forward to United by intermediaries, with his representatives open to the possibility of a return to English football.

McKennie previously spent time in the Premier League with Leeds United, joining the Yorkshire club on loan from Juventus during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, his spell at Elland Road failed to live up to expectations, and sources suggest the midfielder would welcome another opportunity in England to demonstrate his true capabilities.

The United States international also enjoyed a strong relationship with Mauricio Pochettino during the Argentine’s time in charge of the national team, becoming a popular figure within the squad.

Despite the opportunity being presented to them, United are not actively pursuing a deal for McKennie at this stage, although that could change.

Sources have indicated that the club will explore all avenues and remain open to potential opportunities, but there is currently no expectation that a central midfielder will arrive at Old Trafford in January.

That could change if an attractive opportunity emerges, although McKennie is not understood to be among their leading options.

There is also a significant obstacle from Juventus.

The Italian giants are understood to have no intention of allowing McKennie to leave, with head coach Luciano Spalletti placing considerable trust in the midfielder.

That position makes any potential January transfer particularly difficult, especially given United’s current stance on the player.

Italian source TuttoJuve has also reported that the Serie A giants will ‘repel’ any January approach from United for McKennie.

The Red Devils already brought in three central midfielders during the summer transfer window, reducing the immediate need for further investment in that area.

United’s recruitment priorities are understood to extend beyond midfield, with defensive reinforcements and attacking additions also being considered as they formulate their plans for January.

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McKennie makes Man Utd admission

For now, McKennie remains an option who has been presented to the club rather than a player United are actively attempting to sign.

McKennie himself has admitted it is possible that USMNT stars could follow Pochettino to Old Trafford.

“I think that, obviously, the time Pochettino spent here allowed him to appreciate this squad and see the quality it has to offer,” he said.

“And yes, I think it’s a possibility. We have a lot of guys on this team who will probably make a move soon or within the next year. So I think the links are somewhat inevitable.

“At the end of the day, though, you never know what’s going through a manager’s head or what kind of players he’s looking for. Still, I think you could see a few of us linked with United, and maybe it will actually happen.”

Meanwhile, we can confirm Newcastle’s latest stance on Lewis Hall as Man Utd continue to target the left-back.