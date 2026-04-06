Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report, while a separate hijack could be on the cards.

Man Utd need to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is understood to be their top target, but an opportunity to move for Tchouameni has seemingly presented itself…

Tchouameni to Man Utd link

The Frenchman is ‘tempted’ to leave Madrid for United or Liverpool this summer, according to Sport newspaper (as cited by Sport Witness).

United and Liverpool see Tchouameni as an ‘ideal’ signing to push their respective projects forward.

The two Premier League giants are weighing up ‘important offers’ for Tchouameni, who cost Madrid €100million in June 2022 (then £85m).

The 26-year-old would be a phenomenal solution to United’s midfield hunt, as he has been labelled ‘world-class’ and a ‘quiet superstar’ by The Athletic.

Although, the report adds that Madrid aim to hand him a three-year contract extension to prevent any move to England. Tchouameni’s current terms run until June 2028.

€50m hijack claim

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but there may be a late twist.

Atleti have agreed a four-year deal with Ederson and are ready to submit an opening offer worth €38m (£33m).

However, Tutto Atalanta report that United hold ‘strong interest’ in the Brazil star and are considering talks to hijack the deal.

Arsenal could make a ‘sensational entry’ into the transfer chase, too.

Atalanta are expected to reject Atleti’s opening bid as they are holding out for €50m (£44m) before selling Ederson. This might give United and Arsenal a chance to strike.

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Ligue 1 target named

We revealed on Monday morning that United and Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

United and Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Akliouche in action and are closely monitoring his situation.

Liverpool see the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at right wing, but United have now joined the race.

Akliouche has notched seven goals and eight assists in 37 games so far this season. His dazzling performances mean Monaco are braced for significant interest come the summer.

Akliouche has been tracked by Tottenham Hotspur too, but their Premier League struggles make a move to north London less likely.