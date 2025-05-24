Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Jack Grealish ahead of potential talks for the Manchester City star, with a Premier League rival and European giant also in the mix.

Grealish has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Man City this term and chipped in with three goals and five assists. However, the left winger has been left frustrated with his lack of starts, particularly in recent months.

The Englishman has managed a full 90 minutes in just one Premier League game in 2025, as he often comes off the bench late in matches or gets no game time at all.

Grealish is finding it tough to get into Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup ahead of Jeremy Doku and January arrival Omar Marmoush.

Numerous outlets have reported that City are gearing up for a major rebuild this summer, and Grealish is among the senior players who could move on.

According to The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney, Man Utd hold shock interest in the England ace and are tracking his situation.

Man Utd could swoop in with an offer for Grealish if they get confirmation that City will sell for a reasonable price in the summer.

City paid Aston Villa a huge £100million for Grealish in August 2021 but will have to take a big financial hit when selling due to his lack of minutes this campaign.

United head coach Ruben Amorim wants more creativity in his forward line after a season in which the Red Devils have scored just 42 goals in 37 league games.

United have already agreed personal terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha but Grealish could be another player to join and play in one of the two No 10 roles.

It is possible that United are monitoring Grealish as a replacement for club captain Bruno Fernandes, who has hinted he might be sold this summer following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Bayern Munich want to sign Fernandes after seemingly missing out on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.

Al-Hilal are also willing to pay the Portugal star massive sums to convince him on a move to Saudi Arabia.

READ NEXT 👇

TWELVE players told to leave Man Utd including three only just signed

Furious Gary Neville calls Man City FFP charges a ‘disgrace’ as expert predicts result

Could Jack Grealish make controversial move?

Grealish swapping City for United would be controversial given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Such a move would see the 29-year-old follow in the footsteps of players such as Carlos Tevez and Peter Schmeichel by representing both Manchester giants.

Grealish has helped City win trophies such as the Champions League and three Premier League titles, but signing for United would tarnish his reputation among those at the Etihad.

Tottenham could provide United with competition for Grealish, and they can offer him European football following their triumph in Bilbao.

It was claimed on May 8 that new Serie A champions Napoli could try to sign both Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

Grealish’s future may depend on whether City can sign a replacement for De Bruyne in the No 10 role.

Guardiola has trialled Grealish there at times this season in the hope he could be more effective than out wide.

The Cityzens expressed interest in Wirtz, just like Bayern, but are now watching on as he edges closer to joining Liverpool.

TEAMtalk understands City have since turned their attention to Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White.

United alter striker targets; City in signing talks

Meanwhile, United are targeting a new Premier League striker amid worries they will be rejected by Liam Delap.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City are in ‘club-to-club talks’ for a ‘top’ midfield target.

Guardiola’s side want to land the 26-year-old in preparation for their Club World Cup campaign.

VOTE: United’s best signing from a Prem rival in the last decade