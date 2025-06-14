Manchester United are back on the trail of one of the most exciting strikers on the market this summer as the fee they are willing to spend and salary they are willing to offer Victor Osimhen come to light.

Osimhen is ready for his next step after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli following a breakdown in his relations with the Serie A side. Several clubs have been linked with the dynamic striker, who has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia, is still being pursued for a permanent Galatasaray move, and has admirers in the Premier League.

Man Utd are in obvious need of a striker of Osimhen’s level. Reassuringly, they have put him on their shortlist, along with Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

However, with talks over a move to bring Gyokeres to Old Trafford dramatically collapsing on Saturday morning, it could be the Victor with a ‘c’ that United are focusing on.

According to Foot Mercato, United have resumed talks with Osimhen about a summer transfer to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old would be offered a salary worth €12m per season, the report claims, which is the equivalent of about £196,000 per week.

While that is slightly more than United’s two current strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, earn put together, Osimhen also scored more than twice the number of goals they did put together last season.

If he could replicate his form in the Premier League, Osimhen would be good value for less than £200,000 per week in wages.

Furthermore, United would be benefitting from his talents over what should be the prime years of his career.

Man Utd transfer fee for Osimhen explained

The report from Foot Mercato doesn’t explain whether or not Osimhen would agree to that salary.

First of all, though, United would need to free him up from Napoli by agreeing a transfer fee with the Serie A champions.

Talks will revolve around a €75m transfer fee (£63.8m/$86.7m) for the Nigeria international, which could be achieved by including add-ons in the deal.

At that price, he would be Napoli’s second most expensive sale of all time, after Gonzalo Higuain’s €90m move to Juventus in 2016.

But there is no place back in Antonio Conte’s plans for Osimhen, so Napoli will be ready to do business and get him off the books.

In the meantime, they are looking for another striker to pair with Romelu Lukaku, which has led to them being linked with the likes of Darwin Nunez from Liverpool.

Coincidentally, Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Osimhen, but it remains to be seen how genuine the chances of them moving for him are after committing to a British record deal for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Either way, Man Utd do not face a clear path for Osimhen and will have to be wary of Galatasaray’s ambitious plans to keep him in the Turkish Super Lig too.

