Manchester United are hoping to sign Colombia star Richard Rios after a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is finally wrapped up, according to reports.

Man Utd have been working on the Mbeumo deal for weeks. The forward is eager to make the move but is growing frustrated at how long negotiations are taking.

So far, United have had bids for Mbeumo worth £55million (€63m / $74m) and £62.5m (€72m / $84m) rejected by Brentford as they are demanding £65m (€75m / $87m).

One outlet has claimed that an agreement has been reached, but such speculation has yet to be confirmed.

Brentford have made a hint that the deal is edging closer to being finalised, though.

United have already paid Wolverhampton Wanderers £62.5m for Matheus Cunha and want Mbeumo to take up the other attacking midfield position next to him.

If United can sell unwanted players such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, then they are expected to use the money to help bring in a new central midfielder alongside a striker.

United news site Utd District claimed last week that the Red Devils are looking to make Palmeiras star Rios their new midfielder.

Palmeiras Online have now provided an update on the situation, stating that United are ready to step up their interest.

United are supposedly ‘preparing’ a £26m (€30m / $35m) offer to bring Rios to England.

Palmeiras, though, want £30m (€34.5m / $40m) before agreeing to sell the 25-year-old, who made five appearances at the Club World Cup. This means there will need to be negotiations before the two sides can forge an agreement.

It emerged on June 18 that United are ‘weighing up’ an official move for Rios after sending scouts to watch him on numerous occasions.

The 23-time Colombia international has a gigantic €100m (£87m / $117m) release clause in his contract, but Palmeiras are willing to sell for far less.

They know that no club is going to match that exit clause and have dropped their demands to speed up a sale, which will in turn improve their financial standing.

Breaking the Lines describe Rios as a versatile midfielder who can dominate as either a No 6 or No 8. He possesses good dribbling ability and can drag his team up the pitch while also using his great vision to pick out team-mates in good positions.

Rios also loves to get stuck in and win the ball back for his team, an essential trait for a defensive midfielder.

DON’T MISS 👉 Liverpool step aside as Man Utd, Newcastle chances of sublime striker deal soar

Rios, Casado both on Man Utd radar

According to separate reports in Spain, United are also monitoring Marc Casado’s development at Barcelona. They have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for the 21-year-old, who operates in a similar role to Rios.

There are likely two reasons why United are sounding out potential additions in midfield. The first is Christian Eriksen’s departure, as he left following the expiry of his contract and is still searching for his next club.

Secondly, there are concerns over whether Manuel Ugarte has the quality to become Casemiro’s successor.

Ugarte joined United in a £50.5m deal last summer but has yet to live up to that price tag.

Man Utd transfer news: Star’s price slashed; Garnacho latest

Meanwhile, United have dropped one player’s valuation from €50m (£43.5m / $58m) to €30-35m (up to £30m / $41m) as they work hard to move him on.

Garnacho is another player looking to join a new club after being told he has no future at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorim.

The winger has rejected one offer as he is ‘prioritising’ a different move.

QUIZ: Two clubs before