Manchester United have set their sights on Richard Rios and could look to do a deal for the Palmeiras star after the Club World Cup, according to a report, with their main Premier League competition for the signing having also been named.

Man Utd began what is a crucial summer transfer window for Ruben Amorim by capturing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils activated his £62.5million release clause before agreeing a five-year contract with the Brazilian which includes the option for an extra year.

Cunha could soon be followed to Old Trafford by another No 10 as Amorim wants to overhaul his attacking options. United are edging closer to landing Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo, as per reports on Tuesday night.

The next two positions which look set to be bolstered are centre-forward and central midfield.

Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike are two main targets at No 9, while Rios is a player being considered for the midfield.

GiveMeSport claim United are ‘eyeing’ Rios and are ‘weighing up’ an official move for him if he shines at this summer’s Club World Cup.

United transfer chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell have sent scouts to watch the Colombian in action and these officials will ‘keep tabs’ on his performances.

United have identified Rios as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is due to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires.

United could be convinced to ‘take the plunge’ and submit a huge bid for Rios if he proves his ability in the coming weeks. Palmeiras have been drawn in a group with Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami.

The 25-year-old is reported to have a massive €100million (£85.5m / $115m) exit clause in his contract. United, though, will attempt to sign him for a lower price.

The report states that United are among 10 clubs to be ‘tracking’ Rios at the Club World Cup. He is viewed as the next South American diamond who can transition from Brazilian football to the European game.

DIVE DEEPER 🔥 The dream Man Utd attack with two new forwards to join Matheus Cunha

United, Spurs and Forest all eyeing Richard Rios

United are planning a move for Rios as they look to anticipate interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

Both Spurs and Forest are monitoring his displays at the tournament in the US, too.

While Rios will not come cheap, he could end up bringing much-needed dynamism and energy to the United midfield.

Breaking The Lines describe him as an ‘aggressive’ ball-winner who possesses ‘good agility, skill and [is] comfortable dribbling’.

Rios can thrive in a variety of midfield roles, such as No 8 or No 6, as he can ‘progress the ball up the pitch’, has ‘great vision’ and is also not scared of a big tackle.

It emerged on Tuesday that United are also considering a swoop for a £30m Inter Milan midfielder who is seeking a transfer.

Man Utd transfer news: Striker boost; Sancho latest

📌 Man Utd confident ‘most complete’ striker will join because of Ruben Amorim – sources

📌 Sources: Man Utd set hugely tempting Jadon Sancho price tag as Ratcliffe ramps up exit drive

📌 Truth behind Raphinha to Man Utd rumours revealed with Viktor Gyokeres deal still ON – sources

QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-2024