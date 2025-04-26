Rashford and Antony have enjoyed better form away from Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has taken a sledgehammer to the idea that Marcus Rashford or Antony could be reintegrated by Manchester United, revealing the latest on what the next steps are for each forward after their loan spells at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively.

Rashford and Antony have both enjoyed far better form out on loan in the second half of the season than they were experiencing at Old Trafford before the winter transfer window. They have nine goals between them out on loan compared to a combined eight before their exits.

Both of the clubs that are benefitting from Rashford and Antony’s form would be keen to keep each player. However, financially, there might be difficulties.

And Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim threw a spanner in the works this week when he stated: “All the players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season. When you put a player on loan the best thing is for them to perform. All these [loan] players have talent and they have to put that on the team.

“The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, they all have talent. We are really happy because if you put players on loan you want them to perform. That is good for us.”

But now, in his latest YouTube video, transfer expert Romano has revealed the likelihood of Rashford and Antony playing for Man Utd next season is extremely low.

“On both cases, the indication I’m getting from sources is that Antony is not expected to play for Manchester United next season and Marcus Rashford is not expected to play for Manchester United next season as well,” Romano began, before explaining Aston Villa and Real Betis’ stances on how to keep their loanees.

“Things can change in football, there is pre-season, anything can happen, but the current feeling at Manchester United is that they will look for options for Marcus Rashford. It could be a permanent transfer; let’s see what happens with Aston Villa, if Aston Villa will qualify for Champions League football next season or not.

“But Marcus Rashford is still expected to go and try a new chapter in the summer transfer window, also because Man Utd count with that money to sign players like Cunha, the striker and all the rest they want to do in the summer transfer window. So the expectation is for Rashford to go.

“For Antony, Real Betis for sure will try to keep the player at the club for one more season, maybe a new loan. Let’s see how Betis will be able to discuss with Manchester United.

“But for sure, the understanding is that Antony’s expected to go in the summer to try something different, because this is the wish of the club. The expectation is not for Marcus Rashford and Antony to be part of the squad.”

Marcus Rashford: Unai Emery stance on permanent Aston Villa transfer

While Antony’s move to Real Betis was a straight loan, Aston Villa have the option to buy Rashford for £40m.

Their head coach, Unai Emery, has been happy with the 27-year-old, who he has even leant towards as his preferred centre-forward.

And Romano has verified that Villa and Rashford would gladly continue together with the manager’s approval – but there are still factors that could get in the way.

“It’s also important to mention one more time how good is the relationship between Marcus Rashford and Unai Emery,” Romano continued. “Emery is very happy with Rashford in terms of performances, in terms of attitude.

“What Rashford is giving to Aston Villa is something really important and also what Aston Villa is giving to Marcus Rashford, finally back to his level. But it’s also important to say that the finance is always a crucial part of the story, Financial Fair Play for Aston Villa.

“Qualifying for the Champions League, being able to invest £40m, being able to negotiate a contract with a player who is on a big salary… They want to continue together, they are happy together, but it depends also on the money.

“It’s going to be important what Aston Villa can do in terms of this deal because there are more clubs interested in Marcus Rashford. There were already clubs interested in January – imagine now after a very good loan he’s having at Aston Villa in terms of impact.

“It’s never easy after a difficult moment to arrive in January, make an impact in the Champions League, in the Premier League, in domestic competitions.”

TIMELINE: Rashford and Antony’s loan spells

January 25: Antony signs for Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season

February 2: Aston Villa announce the addition of Rashford on loan for the rest of the season

February 2: Antony makes his debut for Real Betis and is named player of the match in a 2-2 draw with Athletic Club

February 9: Unai Emery gives Rashford his Villa debut as a substitute in an FA Cup game against Tottenham

February 9: After scoring his first goal for Real Betis against Celta de Vigo, Antony earns the player of the match award for a second successive game

February 13: Antony inspires Real Betis to a Conference League win over Gent with a goal from outside the box

February 16: Antony gets a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad

February 19: Antony is nominated for the player of the month award in LaLiga

February 22: Rashford provides two assists to Marco Asensio to help give Villa a 2-1 win over Chelsea

February 23: Towards the end of a game in which he got an assist against Getafe, Antony receives the first red card of his Real Betis spell – but it is rescinded on appeal three days later

February 28: Rashford adds another assist, again to Asensio, in an FA Cup win over Cardiff City

March 1: Antony completes all 90 minutes of Real Betis’ win over Real Madrid – their first in five years

March 4: Emery selects Rashford as a starter for his first Champions League appearance since November 2023 as Villa beat Club Brugge

March 12: Rashford gets an assist in the second leg against Club Brugge as Villa qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals

March 13: Real Betis beat Vitoria de Guimaraes to reach the Conference League quarter-finals, with Antony getting a goal and assist in the second leg

March 14: Thomas Tuchel names Rashford in his first England squad, 12 months since his previous international cap

March 21: Rashford starts against Albania in Tuchel’s first game in charge of England

March 30: Playing as a striker, Rashford scores his first two goals in a Villa shirt in an FA Cup quarter-final win over Preston

April 2: Rashford’s first league goal for Villa quickly follows in a win away at Brighton

April 15: Villa are eliminated from the Champions League, but Rashford gets an assist in a second-leg win over PSG

April 21: Antony scores his first LaLiga goal in over two months in a win over Girona

April 22: Rashford scores in a league defeat to Manchester City