Manchester United and Alejandro Garnacho will part ways this summer, with Fabrizio Romano labelling one potential move ‘very difficult’ and revealing three Premier League clubs are aiming to sign the winger.

Garnacho finished the campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 games for Man Utd. Given Garnacho’s favoured position is left wing, it was unclear whether he would play a role under Ruben Amorim following the Portuguese’s arrival, as he prefers to use wing-backs and two inside No 10s.

Garnacho seemed to earn Amorim’s trust before being dropped to the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentina international did come off the bench and play 20 minutes in Bilbao, but he was left angry with Amorim’s selection decision.

After the game, he told reporters: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club… I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

In a subsequent team meeting, Amorim reportedly told Garnacho he ‘better pray he can find a club’ willing to sign him, while the player was also left out of the squad for the final league match of the season against Aston Villa.

Romano has now provided all the details as Garnacho prepares to find a new club, with United ready to sanction his exit.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing the 20-year-old – which TEAMtalk revealed on May 28 – though his big price tag could make a Premier League transfer more likely.

“I want to confirm something I said one month ago. Alejandro Garnacho will leave Manchester United,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The decision is made, not only on Ruben Amorim’s side, but also [on the] management side.

“It is time to part ways between Man Utd and Garnacho. It’s over, they are already looking for solutions.

“There were some calls from Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen are interested in the player, Erik ten Hag appreciates Garnacho.

“But at the moment, financially, [it] looks like a very difficult deal to do for Leverkusen.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd advance towards sublime Viktor Gyokeres signing as Ratcliffe finally comes through

Prem sides ‘calling’, ‘pushing’ for Alejandro Garnacho

“[There is] some interest from Italy, but especially from the Premier League. Premier League clubs are calling [and] pushing for Garnacho.

“Let’s see what happens in negotiations with United, but there is a strong possibility to see Garnacho playing in the Premier League with a different shirt.

“It is a concrete scenario for this summer. Let’s see what happens… there is a lot of interest in Garnacho in this moment.

“From what I heard, three Premier League clubs have called for Garnacho.”

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 22 that Garnacho is open to leaving Old Trafford. He graduated from the club’s youth ranks but knows a move is needed to further his career.

Chelsea are highly likely to be among those three English clubs calling about him. The Blues are searching for a right-footed left winger to replace Jadon Sancho and are big fans of Garnacho.

It is thought that United will demand around £60million (€71m) before selling Garnacho this summer.

Man Utd transfer news: Second exit underway; Mbeumo concern

📌 Man Utd star says YES to incredible transfer as €45m exit nears

📌 Man Utd rocked by stunning Bryan Mbeumo hijack twist as rivals prep offer

📌 ‘Ask me’ – Four-time league winner would ‘love’ to join Man Utd

QUIZ: Leaver with the most appearances per year, 2015-2024