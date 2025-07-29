Man Utd urged to sign ‘defender’s worst nightmare’ who’s ‘perfect’ striker for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have been told to make Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta their new striker, despite a bid being drawn up for another French centre-forward and ongoing talks for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Mateta was in great form last season, scoring 17 goals in 46 matches. He played a key role in Palace winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history and finishing 12th in the Premier League.

The striker stands 6ft 4in tall and likes to bully opposition defenders as he is fantastic in the air. But the 28-year-old is not just a target man as he is good with the ball at his feet and is a deadly finisher.

Mateta’s contract expires in June 2027 and Palace have repeatedly tried to offer him an extension. Those talks have not progressed, though, opening up the possibility of him leaving Selhurst Park.

Mateta has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Palace, and Man Utd are understood to be keeping tabs on his situation amid their search for a new No 9.

The MEN’s senior football writer George Smith has now explained why United should initiate a move for Mateta to replace Rasmus Hojlund, labelling the France Olympics star a ‘perfect’ striker option for Ruben Amorim.

‘If United are to follow the same blueprint in their search for a striker that led them to [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, they are likely to target a goalscorer with Premier League pedigree. However, Premier League-proven strikers are not cheap,’ Smith wrote.

‘However, in a summer in which failing to sign a striker will be costly, United might not be left with any choice but to loosen their purse strings one last time.

‘If that proves to be the case, they should be setting their sights on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. He enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign.’

Smith continued: ‘Mateta ticks plenty of boxes. He is a defender’s worst nightmare, both with the ball at his feet and in the air.

‘As United have demonstrated with the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo, they still have plenty of pulling power. Palace’s demotion to the Europa Conference League from the Europa League could also play into United’s hands.

‘There is no denying Mateta will cost a hefty fee this summer, but Palace might be prepared to negotiate amid the possibility their grip on his future this time next year could be weaker.’

Man Utd analysing Sesko alternatives

It was claimed on Monday that United are readying a bid for Randal Kolo Muani as they look to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker before Juventus.

Kolo Muani originally cost PSG a whopping €90m (then £77m) but can now be signed for a significant discount.

United are also very keen on Sesko, having scouted him for several years. Their head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, rates Sesko extremely highly and would love to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

But Newcastle United have overtaken Man Utd in the race for the Slovenia star, as an ‘agreement in principle’ has reportedly been reached.

If Sesko goes on to join Newcastle, then Man Utd will have to prioritise other players such as Mateta, Kolo Muani and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The French media have repeatedly named Mateta as a target for Man Utd and sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 2 that he is indeed on their shortlist.

Sources state that Mateta can be signed for €30-35m (up to £30m) this summer. That fee means United would not have to break the bank to agree a deal.

Liverpool have also been linked with the former Mainz player, though they are now in pole position to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle in what could be the transfer of the summer.

