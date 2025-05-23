Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United officials the traits they should be looking for this summer, with a report revealing what he was fearful of in the build up to the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The clash in Bilbao was billed as a game that could save either Man Utd or Tottenham’s seasons. Both sides have endured terrible Premier League campaigns, sitting 16th and 17th respectively in the table.

It was far from a classic, but Spurs will not care as Brennan Johnson’s winner ended their 17-year trophy drought.

The result piled more pressure on Amorim and saw Spurs qualify for next season’s Champions League, which could hand them as much as £125million.

ESPN has become the latest outlet to discuss the ‘rebuild’ Amorim will take part in at United this summer.

It is claimed that Amorim wants INEOS to ‘prioritise signings who will add pace, power and athleticism’ to give him a far more dynamic team for next season.

He wants a new central midfielder with these traits in particular, as he knows the position currently lacks ‘energy and mobility’.

Amorim was ‘worried’ about his team’s ability to ‘match Spurs physically’ prior to the final and those fears were realised.

Casemiro played a crucial role in United getting to the final but did not have the same impact on Wednesday as the Red Devils fell at the last hurdle.

New midfielder, striker on United agenda

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United are weighing up a move for Adam Wharton, with Amorim having said yes to a swoop for the Crystal Palace star.

Although, United will face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool for the midfielder.

Atalanta’s Ederson is another player on United’s midfield shortlist as Amorim desperately seeks to improve his engine room.

ESPN add that attack is another ‘priority’ for United as Amorim has been left frustrated by the profligacy from players such as Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is ready to join United even without European football next term.

United have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian No 10 and are poised to trigger his £62.5m release clause.

INEOS have been trying to follow up on the Cunha deal by snaring striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

That move is in doubt however as Delap wants to step up and play in Europe. Chelsea and Newcastle United are growing in confidence they can sign him ahead of Man Utd.

