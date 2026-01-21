Man Utd in talks for SHOCK AC Milan signing as ‘immense’ FA Cup winner also ‘discussed’

Manchester United are plotting a January midfield signing to increase their chances of Champions League qualification and are in surprise discussions for AC Milan’s ex-Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek alongside an FA Cup-winning Nigerian, according to a report.

Man Utd look set to keep Kobbie Mainoo following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with interim replacement Michael Carrick placing his trust in the academy graduate. Despite this, United are still expected to enter the market for a new midfielder to provide extra competition for the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

United have big plans for the summer but are on the lookout for a cheaper option who can bolster their squad this month.

As per talkSPORT, the Red Devils are ‘considering signing a midfielder on loan’ before the transfer deadline on February 2.

They have held ‘exploratory talks’ for Loftus-Cheek, who has been at Milan since July 2023.

The Englishman is ‘keen to return to the Premier League’ as his minutes have dipped at Milan this season, and United have been ‘offered the chance to sign him’ in a shock twist.

Loftus-Cheek’s contract expires in June 2027, which could set up a shrewd permanent move for United if he were to impress on loan. Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri previously called the 29-year-old a ‘complete midfielder’ who can become ‘one of the best in Europe’.

Loftus-Cheek’s classy performances for Milan last season saw him make the England squad in October, and he picked up his first cap in almost seven years.

The report adds that ‘United have also discussed Wilfred Ndidi’. The 29-year-old, who previously won the FA Cup with Leicester City, is currently at Besiktas ‘but has aspirations to return to England for both football and family reasons’.

Described by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a player of ‘immense quality and character’, Ndidi has made 16 appearances for Besiktas so far this season, chipping in with one goal and one assist.

The Nigerian was a reliable Premier League defensive midfielder during Leicester’s peak, so he could add steel and dynamism to the United team.

The benefit for United is that both of these players would be eager to move to Old Trafford if such an opportunity arose.

Man Utd, Villa in mix for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Returning to Loftus-Cheek, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on January 15 that he has been offered to Aston Villa after they missed out on Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur.

Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves is another cut-price option United are considering this month.

Come the summer, INEOS will be looking to make a statement in the transfer market by landing one of the best midfielders around.

They are rivalling Manchester City for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains an important target too.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is also under consideration, and our sources have confirmed he can be signed for £65million (€74.5m / $87m) this summer.

Man Utd transfer news: Manager warning; star’s U-turn

Meanwhile, United have been warned that the ‘circus’ INEOS have created at Old Trafford will give them no chance of hiring a world-class coach.

Instead, they have been tipped to land a ‘puppet’ who will do the bidding of Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada.

Plus, Carrick will be delighted as we can confirm a top star has completed a major U-turn over his departure.