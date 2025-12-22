Man Utd get ‘green light’ to sign ‘maestro’ at £32m discount as alternative deal cools

Ruben Neves is ready to return to the Premier League amid concrete interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, according to a report, while a journalist has downplayed speculation claiming the Red Devils will move for a Premier League midfielder.

Neves was heavily linked with Man Utd and Arsenal during his successful spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he jetted off to Saudi Arabia instead in July 2023. The midfield star was criticised for following the money, though he has picked up more silverware in the Middle East.

He has made 107 appearances for Al-Hilal so far, helping the club win one Pro League title and two Saudi Super Cups. And Neves could silence the doubters in January by returning to England.

Man Utd have landed on the Portugal international as a potential addition to their midfield ranks.

According to CaughtOffside, Neves is ‘keen on a return’ to the Premier League and has given serious English suitors the ‘green light’ to accelerate a transfer.

With Neves having refused to pen a new contract, and his current terms expiring in June, Al-Hilal are gearing up for a January sale.

Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation ahead of possible discussions with Al-Hilal, though they will have to fend off Newcastle to agree the signing.

Transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has also provided an update on the situation, stating that INEOS have held ‘internal talks’ about bringing Neves to Old Trafford.

Al-Hilal paid Wolves £47m for the 28-year-old but are willing to sell for around £15m due to his tricky contract situation. That represents excellent value for a player who previously bossed the Premier League, and who has been described by his former Wolves team-mate Nelson Semedo as a midfield ‘maestro’.

United have also been linked with Joao Gomes, a current Wolves player. But according to Jacobs, Man Utd sources are downplaying the chances of that transfer.

This update comes after we revealed on December 17 that Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have all held talks with Neves’ representatives.

Conor Gallagher is another midfielder Ruben Amorim is considering to help Man Utd in their bid for European qualification. INEOS want to sign a low-cost option in January before splashing out next summer, with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton both dream targets.

Man Utd: Casemiro latest; Lille starlet eyed

Meanwhile, sources state that United are looking to extend Casemiro’s contract, and that the Brazilian is happy to stay.

Although, his ‘most likely’ next destination has been named – and it’s not Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Neves, United have been extensively scouting an impressive Lille midfielder.