Michael Carrick is on the cusp of the permanent Manchester United job

Manchester United are preparing to submit a huge offer for a Premier League midfielder, according to a report, while a journalist claims Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with one of his former players from Old Trafford.

Man Utd are expected to sign two midfielders this summer, and they could even land three depending on their transfer budget. A host of players have been linked with solving the Red Devils’ issues in midfield, including Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Ederson Silva and Mateus Fernandes.

The latest speculation suggests INEOS are leaning back towards Newcastle United maestro Tonali…

Man Utd to move for Sandro Tonali

Man Utd are ready to step up their ‘interest’ in Tonali by launching a ‘very high offer’, Italian source Tuttomercatoweb report.

Michael Carrick’s side have received a major boost in their hunt to snare Tonali as Newcastle have ‘put him on the market’.

Newcastle need to sell one big name this summer to balance the books after failing to qualify for the Champions League, and the Italy star is seemingly the player who will be ‘sacrificed’.

The report tips Man Utd to complete a dazzling double swoop for Tonali and Atalanta’s Ederson, which would completely revamp their midfield options.

Previous reports have put Tonali’s valuation at £100m, but TMW claim he is actually available for €100m (£87m).

Clearly, that is still a huge outlay, but a saving of £13m would help Man Utd in their other transfer endeavours.

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Mourinho spies reunion

Incoming Real Madrid boss Mourinho could kickstart a sensational move for United outcast Marcus Rashford, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has claimed.

Rashford has impressed on loan at Barcelona, but the Catalan giants do not want to pay their €30m (£26m) option to buy due to financial constraints.

Their proposal of another season-long loan has angered United, and Delaney suggests Mourinho might take advantage.

The Portuguese icon has a ‘good relationship’ with Rashford from their time together at Old Trafford and ‘would love’ to make the transfer a reality.

Not only does Mourinho know the winger well, the move would also ’cause disruption’ at Barca.

Despite this link, it would be a huge surprise if Rashford held talks with Madrid, as he is loving life at Barca and wants to join them permanently.

Chelsea winger battle

We revealed earlier on Friday that United are expressing interest in Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, but Chelsea are causing them issues.

Our sources state that Chelsea are the most determined suitors in the race for the English talent. They have scouted Rowe extensively and added him to their shortlist for the left wing position.

We understand United are also in the mix, as are Aston Villa and Galatasaray.

Bologna have Rowe tied down until June 2029 and have set his price tag at €40-45m (£35-39m).

The 23-year-old has managed eight goals and four assists in 42 matches so far this campaign.